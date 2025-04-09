403
Gold Analysis Today 08/04: Price May Recover Soon (Chart)
Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- General Trend: Neutral Today's Gold Support Points: $2988 – $2955 Today's Gold Resistance Points: $3025 – $3060 Today's Gold Recommendation: Buy at every downward level without risk.
Overall, the decline in gold prices comes just days after reaching a record high, thanks to demand for it as a safe haven amid growing geopolitical risks. Although gold usually benefits from periods of turmoil – and is still up 15% this year – it can be sold during severe market disruptions as investors seek to cover losses in other markets.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUpcoming Gold Price Forecasts:According to today's gold analysts' forecasts, technically, the stability of the gold price around and above the psychological resistance of $3000 per ounce supports the upward technical outlook and suggests an upcoming upward movement. Technical buying will increase, and therefore, the next resistance levels may be $3030 and $3065, which in turn will move the bulls again to the $3100 peak, confirming the readiness for new record bullish breakouts. Currently, we see the most suitable buying levels as $2955 and $2920 per ounce.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast ? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
