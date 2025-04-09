403
U.S. airstrikes in Yemen claim lives, leave 15 Injured
(MENAFN) Local media and health officials reported on Tuesday that a series of U.S. airstrikes in Yemen resulted in the deaths of more than 6 individuals and left 15 others injured.
The city of Hodeidah, located on the Red Sea, was particularly hard hit, with six fatalities and 13 injuries reported in a residential area of the Amin Muqbil district. Additionally, two people were injured in Dhamar province due to a strike on a farm.
Local media and residents noted that the airstrikes also targeted telecommunications infrastructure in the provinces of Amran and Ibb. According to local media, Civil Defense teams are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish fires at the impacted sites.
Reports indicate that the United States ramped up its military operations against Houthi forces on Tuesday, executing a total of 50 airstrikes.
While the U.S. military has not commented on these specific incidents, it has previously expressed its commitment to conducting daily airstrikes until the Houthi group halts its assaults on commercial vessels and U.S. warships in the Red Sea.
Despite ongoing U.S. military actions, the Houthis have persisted in their attacks on what they label as American and Israeli-affiliated interests in the region. The group asserts that these operations are intended to pressure the U.S.-backed Israel to cease its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the area.
