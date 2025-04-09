Thousands of US demonstrator march to oppose ‘Trump-Musk coup’

Thousands of Americans gathered in protests across the country on Saturday, voicing their opposition to the economic and social policies of President Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk. The demonstrators claimed that Trump’s "power grab" has led the nation into a severe crisis. Organized under the banner ‘Hands Off!’, the protests, coordinated by over 150 activist groups, took place in more than 1,200 locations across all 50 states and even spread to locations outside the US.Protesters condemned what they described as an “illegal power grab” and a “coup” by Trump and Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who has overseen thousands of layoffs in the state sector as part of an effort to balance the federal budget. The activists accused Trump of driving up prices, cutting essential programs, and destabilizing the country, making life harder for ordinary Americans and undermining democracy.The protesters demanded an end to what they see as a billionaire takeover of the government, calling for a repeal of policies that slash federal funding for social programs and a stop to attacks on marginalized communities such as immigrants and trans people. While CNN reported that 600,000 people had signed up for the protests, the actual turnout was unclear, though AP noted that the demonstrations appeared peaceful, with no arrests reported.White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston responded to the protests, defending Trump’s commitment to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible Americans, while criticizing Democrats for extending benefits to undocumented immigrants.

