Rwanda Embassy Commemorates Kwibuka 31: A Solemn Tribute To Resilience, Unity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Rwanda Embassy in Qatar yesterday joined the global Rwandan community and friends of Rwanda in marking Kwibuka 31, the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Held annually, Kwibuka-meaning“to remember” in Kinyarwanda-serves as a time to honour the memory of over one million lives lost during the 100-day genocide, reflect on Rwanda's remarkable journey of healing and rebuilding, and reaffirm a collective commitment to“Never Again.” This year's event, hosted at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha, underscored the deepening ties between Rwanda and Qatar while highlighting the universal lessons of remembrance and reconciliation.

The ceremony, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar, drew a diverse audience, including Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations and other dignitaries.



World faces unprecedented conflicts, violations of law: Al Misnad

Qatar urges joint action to safeguard right to education Experts discuss use of AI, blockchain in Islamic finance

Read Also

Rwandan Ambassador to Qatar H E Ambassador Igor Marara led the proceedings, emphasizing the importance of Kwibuka as both a solemn remembrance and a call to action.

“The theme of this year“Remember, Unite, Renew” holds profound significance for the Rwandans that we are here today. Today, we stand together to honor the victims and survivors of the genocide,” he said.

“We also celebrate the resilience of the Rwandan people and the solidarity of nations like Qatar, which have supported our journey toward peace and progress,” he added.

The event began with a moment of silence, followed by the lighting of candles-a symbolic gesture representing hope amid darkness. A documentary screening highlighted Rwanda's post-genocide transformation, showcasing advancements in governance, economic development, and social cohesion. The Embassy also displayed photographs and artifacts, offering a visual narrative of the tragedy and the nation's recovery.

Young Rwandan poet Ange Nicole Gwiza delivered a poignant recitation of“Together to Remember,” encapsulating the collective memory of the nation and its hopes for a future free from division and violence.

Kwibuka 2025 carried the theme“Remember-Unite-Renew,” reflecting Rwanda's ongoing efforts to foster unity and resilience. The Embassy tailored its program to resonate with this message, incorporating cultural elements. The performances served as a bridge between remembrance and renewal, celebrating Rwanda's rich heritage while acknowledging the scars of its past.

Since the Embassy's establishment, both nations have strengthened cooperation in trade, tourism, and diplomacy.

Qatar's role as a mediator in regional peace efforts, including recent talks between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in March 2025, is globally acknowledged as a testament to its commitment to stability-a value shared with Rwanda's post-genocide ethos.

The Embassy's efforts to promote Rwanda's investment opportunities and tourism, such as gorilla trekking and sustainable eco-lodges, are well highlighted, aligning with Qatar's interest in high-end, sustainable experiences.

For the Rwandan community in Qatar, Kwibuka 2025 was a moment of connection. Many registered with the Embassy to participate, reinforcing ties with their homeland. “Being far from Rwanda doesn't diminish our duty to remember,” said Marie Uwase, a Rwandan expatriate in Doha.“This event reminds us of who we are and where we're going.”

The Embassy encouraged such engagement, offering consular support and updates on Rwanda's progress.

