Japanese-Style Global Math Learning App 'Mathmaji' Adopted By Okinawa AMICUS International Elementary School

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mathmaji Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that its Japanese-style global math learning app“Mathmaji” has been adopted by Okinawa AMICUS International Elementary School (Uruma City, Okinawa Prefecture, Principal: Ken Oshiro) for use by students of all grades. Mathmaji is an app that allows students to learn math in English in accordance with the Japanese Course of Study, and is already being used in the U.S. at home schools and supplementary schools, but this is the first time it has been adopted by a school in Japan.■About Okinawa AMICUS International Elementary SchoolThe Okinawa AMICUS International Elementary School, which is operated by AMICUS International School Educational Foundation (Chairperson: Fumio Akao, HP: ), was established in 2011 as an integrated school for preschool, elementary and junior high school students that provides“English immersion education”. The school's founding spirit is to“nurture the foundations of human resources who can contribute on the world stage using English as a tool”, and in addition to conducting most classes in English, the school has created an environment where English is used as a means in many of the school's activities, promoting an international mindset and understanding of different cultures.■Regarding Mathmaji's provision of servicesMathmaji Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that it will be providing its math learning app to students of all grades at Okinawa AMICUS International Elementary School, the first international school in Japan to do so. The school places importance on ensuring that native Japanese speakers can smoothly understand math lessons taught in English, and also on ensuring that students who wish to go on to high school in Japan after graduating from junior high school have sufficient math skills. Mathmaji is an app that allows students to learn math in English in accordance with the Course of Study, and it supports the acquisition of the above skills and assists in the development of human resources who can play an active role internationally.■ Comment by Ken Oshiro, Principal of Okinawa AMICUS International Elementary School“In order to help children learn math in a fun and proactive way, our school has decided to introduce the digital teaching material“Mathmaji”. According to the teachers who have actually used it in trials, the children's ability to think and understand is naturally nurtured through the use of animations and interactive problems. Many positive comments have been received from the children, such as“It's easy to understand!”,“It's like a game and it's fun!”, and“It's connected to the lessons at school, so it's easy to do homework and revision at home”. In order to deliver the excitement of the“I understand!” moment to all children, we would like to continue to make further use of Mathmaji in the future.”■The benefits of the Mathmaji math learning appThe Mathmaji curriculum is the only one in the world that is based on the Japanese Course of Study, but also meets the learning standards of the United States and Singapore. Through Mathmaji, students can acquire math skills that are valid anywhere in the world. In addition, Mathmaji uses English that is grammatically correct and easy to understand, and is supervised by a native English speaker with specialist knowledge of mathematics, so students can learn the correct English expressions used in math lessons naturally. The core of Mathmaji's content is short, intensive lessons of 5 minutes each, and can be done efficiently regardless of time or location. It can also be used to get ahead of the school year or review past content.App Store:Google Play:■About Mathmaji Co., Ltd.Mathmaji Co., Ltd. aims to create a world where everyone has equal access to educational opportunities. With the mission of“providing high-quality education to people around the world regardless of location, age, family, or income as a global educational institution in the private sector,” we will provide children around the world with the excellent education that Japan is proud of by making full use of digital technology.

