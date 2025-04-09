Ogier Global Partners With Yardi To Further Enhance Real Estate Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company will implement Yardi's solutions across its Jersey, Luxembourg and Ireland offices. With a strong focus on real estate, private equity, venture capital, hedge, fund of funds, hybrid and private debt, Ogier Global is set to enhance its end-to-end corporate, accounting and administrative services for regulated and unregulated real estate entities and their downstream subsidiaries.

By integrating Yardi, Ogier Global will enhance automation, improve team collaboration, and streamline accounting processes, allowing for greater efficiency in serving real estate asset-focused clients and fund investors. The adoption of Yardi® Investment Accounting will further enable Ogier Global to simplify complex financial processes and improve reporting accuracy.

"As a business committed to transforming the delivery of professional services, we want to ensure that we are utilising innovative technology to deliver a high-quality service offering to our clients," said David Fowler , Global Head of Funds at Ogier Global. "Partnering with Yardi underscores our commitment to leveraging award-winning technology to enhance our real estate services, drive growth, and scale efficiently across our global jurisdictions."

"At Yardi, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that streamline investment and financial processes," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi. "We are thrilled to partner with Ogier Global to support its growth and operational excellence."

About Ogier Global



Ogier Global offers integrated legal and corporate and fiduciary services. Working closely with Ogier's partner-led legal teams to incorporate and administer a wide variety of vehicles, our highly experienced team of technical experts provides exceptional personal service, working collaboratively with clients to deliver responsive, commercial solutions. The company has a proven track record and a strong reputation for its focus on corporate governance, regulatory compliance and data integrity.

Ogier is an international and offshore professional services firm with the knowledge and expertise to handle the most demanding and complex transactions and provides expert, efficient and cost-effective services to all its clients. The company's commercial understanding and experience of working with leading financial institutions, professional advisers and regulatory bodies enables them to add real value to its clients' businesses.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi .

