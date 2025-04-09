403
Nearly 500 Rural Youth Secure Jobs Through Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Kaushal Kendra Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, 8th April 2025: Zinc Kaushal Kendra, the flagship skill development initiative of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, recently organized a job fair assisting nearly 500 rural youth from Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand secure jobs. The job fair brought more than 40 companies from various sectors spanning tourism, microfinance, banking such as HDFC Bank, Arcgate, Reliance Retail, Annapurna Finance, Parallel Hotels, SBI Cap Securities, Sinclair Hotels, Sajjan Palace.
Hindustan Zinc, since the inception of the program, has helped over 7,000 rural youth including 40% female candidates secure jobs by gaining market-relevant skills and finding relevant employment across India. In recent years, the initiative has emerged as a catalyst in transforming the lives of youth from rural communities, reinforcing Hindustan Zinc's commitment to rural empowerment and youth development. Zinc Kaushal Kendras located at Hindustan Zinc's operational sites in Dariba, Agucha, Kayad, Udaipur, and Zawar, offers short-term, intensive courses in various trades, including unarmed security services, retail sales & marketing, assistant electricians, food and beverage service, customer relationship management, and microfinance. By bridging the urban-rural divide, Zinc Kaushal Kendra is creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. As a result, candidates have found employment in key locations such as Bhilwara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Sanand, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Lonavala, with salaries ranging from Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month.
A special session was also organized for the candidates, featuring Hindustan Zinc's Health & Fitness Brand Ambassador, Sufiya Sufi. An ultramarathon runner and youth icon, Sufiya inspired the attendees with her journey of perseverance and passion, encouraging them to dream big and stay committed to their goals. Her motivational address resonated deeply with the young aspirants, reinforcing the importance of resilience, self-belief, and continuous self-improvement in their career journeys.
Recognized for its contributions to skill development, Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Kaushal Kendra has garnered appreciation from government officials and industry leaders alike. The initiative's collaborations with NABARD, YES Foundation, AAVAS Financiers, and Udaipur Cement Works have strengthened its reach, enhancing the quality of training provided. As Hindustan Zinc continues its commitment to building a skilled workforce, the program stands as a testament to the company's vision of fostering a self-reliant and economically empowered rural India.
Beyond skill development, Hindustan Zinc has been a strong force in promoting quality education for all, sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural women and farmers, healthcare access, arts & culture, water conservation & sanitation, supporting grassroots football talent, art & culture impacting over 20 lakh lives across nearly 4,000 villages. Ranked among India's top 10 CSR companies, Hindustan Zinc's initiatives reflect its commitment to building a resilient, self-sufficient Rajasthan that champions inclusivity, innovation, and environmental responsibility.
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of over 2 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.
Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of over 2 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.
