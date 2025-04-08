Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCA President Meets FIDE Officials In China

2025-04-08 11:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Muhammad al-Mudhahka, President of the Qatar Chess Association (QCA), has met with officials of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) focused on advance preparations for the World Chess Championship to be hosted by Qatar from December 25-31, 2025.
Al-Mudhahka pointed out that during his stay in Shanghai, China, several topics related to the development of the World Championship and 'QCAs determination to host a distinguished edition of the championship were discussed'.
In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that the Doha edition will feature the world's best players. He noted that the last edition in New York saw the participation of 180 players in the men's category and 110 players in the women's category.
Al-Mudhahka explained that the Qatari national team will participate in the international tournament, which will be crucial for improving their ranking and competing against various chess schools worldwide.
He also mentioned that the fourth round of the Women's World Championship, featuring Chinese players Ju Wenjun and Tan Zhongyi, will consist of 12 matches.
FIDE announced last January that Qatar has been awarded the honour of hosting the FIDE World Championship for the second time, following its initial hosting in 2016 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha.

