New Holland And Leo Ponzio: A Winning Team In The Argentine Countryside

MENAFN - 3BL) After some time away from the field, the former River Plate football player, Leonardo Ponzio, continues to bet on Argentine agriculture with New Holland , a CNH brand.

He used the CR 7.90 IntelliSense combine harvester to produce corn hybrids, with outstanding yield potential in short cycles. On this occasion he achieved a great yield, exceeding 12,000 kg/ha in Las Rosas, Santa Fe.

Something that characterizes New Holland and Leo Ponzio is teamwork and the importance of family. "I put together a good coaching staff related to the field. My father and I meet to see what we are going to plant; my brother-in-law is my right hand and the one who is most involved in the day-to-day, and the agronomist, who makes decisions when it comes to planting," said Ponzio.

Technology is one of the most important aspects that the footballer finds when working and choosing a machine: "We seek to incorporate more innovation to achieve greater precision and productivity in the field," he said. New Holland shares Ponzio's feelings and that is why the CR 7.90 IntelliSense harvester, with integrated artificial intelligence, is the favorite in Los Abuelos.

José Queiroz, Commercial Director, was present during the harvest and highlighted the brand's key features: "In New Holland we reinforce our commitment in the search for greater efficiency and productivity in Argentine agriculture. That is why, in our factory in Córdoba we think and design innovative and connected products that meet the needs of our customers. We are proud to work with a great figure like Leo Ponzio and also each producer and contractor who chooses us year after year."