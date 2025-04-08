Update: Six More Killed, 15 Injured In Multiple U.S. Airstrikes Across Yemen

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 9 (NNN-SABA) – At least six more people were killed and 15 others injured, in multiple U.S. airstrikes across Yemen yesterday, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and local health authorities.

Of the casualties, six deaths and 13 injuries took place in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, as U.S. strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the city's Amin Muqbil district, while two other injuries were reported in Dhamar province, where a farm was attacked.

The strikes also bombed telecommunications infrastructure in the western-central province of Amran and the central province of Ibb, according to Houthi television and residents.

Civil Defence teams are working to extinguish fires in the targeted facilities, said the Houthi television.

The United States intensified its military campaign against sites of the Houthi forces in Yemen, yesterday, conducting 50 airstrikes in total.

The U.S. military has yet to comment, but it previously said in statements that, it would continue conducting airstrikes daily until the Houthis stop attacking commercial vessels and U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

The persistent U.S. airstrikes have not deterred the Houthis, which continue to attack American and Israeli-linked interests in the region. The Houthis claimed their attacks are intended to put pressure on the U.S.-backed Israeli regime to stop airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.– NNN-SABA