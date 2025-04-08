VARON Expands Access To Oxygen Therapy--Breathing Easier, Living Stronger

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VARON, a leading provider of respiratory solutions, is expanding access to high-quality home oxygen concentrators, helping individuals with respiratory conditions maintain independence and an active lifestyle.

For many, respiratory support has long been associated with limitations-reduced mobility, restricted activities, and dependency. But for VARON users around the world, oxygen therapy isn't just about breathing easier; it's about reclaiming life's most meaningful moments.

Beyond limitations: Real people, real stories

For many, oxygen therapy has redefined their ability to participate in life's most meaningful moments. A retired teacher now leads an active lifestyle, attending community events and taking long walks without worry. A grandfather who once struggled to keep up with his grandchildren now plays alongside them, savoring every moment. A passionate gardener spends hours tending to plants without the constant concern of running out of oxygen or spring allergies.

"I thought my world would shrink when I started oxygen therapy. Instead, it expanded," says Margaret, a longtime VARON user. "With my portable oxygen machine, I can visit friends, go shopping, and live on my terms."

These success stories from VARON users highlight the importance of access to the right respiratory solutions. VARON is committed to ensuring every individual has the oxygen support they need to live fully.

Expanding access to reliable oxygen therapy

Respiratory needs vary, and so should the solutions available. VARON offers a range of home and portable oxygen concentrators designed to fit different lifestyles. Whether someone needs continuous oxygen support at home or a lightweight, on-the-go solution, VARON ensures uninterrupted access to high-quality respiratory care.



Home oxygen concentrators – Designed for long-term, stable oxygen support, these units provide continuous airflow, allowing individuals to rest, work and engage in daily activities with peace of mind. Portable oxygen concentrators – Compact, lightweight and travel-friendly, these devices empower users to maintain active routines without sacrificing independence. Whether running errands, visiting friends or enjoying outdoor activities, portable concentrators ensure that oxygen support is always within reach.

By providing flexible, user-friendly options, VARON ensures respiratory support is tailored to real-life needs, helping individuals breathe easier without limitations.

The power of independence

For those relying on respiratory support, the challenge extends beyond breathing-it's about maintaining control over daily life. Simple tasks such as grocery shopping, meeting friends for coffee or taking a walk can feel like obstacles.

VARON addresses these barriers by providing oxygen concentrators that prioritize mobility, reliability and ease of use. Designed to keep up with active lifestyles, these oxygen solutions ensure users are no longer confined to a single space or dependent on others. Instead, they experience the freedom to move, engage and participate in the world around them.

A commitment to respiratory health and well-being

Respiratory health plays a critical role in overall wellness, affecting energy levels, cognitive function and quality of life. For individuals managing chronic respiratory conditions, having access to effective, uninterrupted oxygen support can be life-changing.

In addition to offering state-of-the-art products, VARON is dedicated to raising awareness about proactive respiratory health management. As the need for reliable oxygen solutions grows, the company continues to develop tools that empower individuals to take charge of their well-being.

Breathing forward: A new era of respiratory support

Every breath represents an opportunity-to reconnect, to move, to live fully. VARON is shaping the future of respiratory care, ensuring that oxygen support enhances life rather than limits it.

As advancements in healthcare technology continue, VARON remains focused on developing its oxygen concentrators with a commitment to efficiency, ease of use and long-term durability.

About VARON

VARON is a leading global supplier of high-quality, cost-effective respiratory solutions designed to enhance quality of life. With solutions designed for real-life use, VARON enables people to live actively, freely and without compromise.

With its recent expansion into Europe, Canada, and Australia, VARON is ensuring individuals worldwide have access to high-quality oxygen therapy solutions. By making respiratory support more widely available, the company continues its mission of helping people breathe easier and live stronger.

For more information, visit

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED