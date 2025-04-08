New Contract To Armor UK's Type 45 Destroyer

Marks Rise of Integris as Reliable, Robust Resource for Global Military Commands and Top Defense Contractors

TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Composites , a leader in armor protection and survivability for military, police and security worldwide, announced it will provide ballistic protection systems for a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer.

The news is issued during the Sea-Air-Space 2025 Conference at the National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland through April 9. Integris is exhibiting at Booth 247.

The announcement underscores the company's 30-year legacy as a trusted partner for top defense contractors, according to David Cordova, chief commercial officer of Integris Composites' U.S. business. The UK award also highlights Integris Composites' commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for defense prime contractors globally.

Integris is partnering with BAE systems to bring technological innovation, ensuring Type 45 vessels will employ the most effective ballistic defenses possible. The initial order was confirmed in October 2024.

"This project demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-tier defense solutions and reinforces the value of our longstanding relationship with BAE Systems," said Steve Wilde, Integris UK sales manager.

"This is also the latest in a series of major contract wins, reflecting our worldwide capability in providing survivability protection to critical defense systems. We're proud of the growing number of partnerships with prestigious multinational defense contractors," added Cordova.

Cordova noted that just months before the Royal Navy award, Integris was selected as the armor systems supplier for the U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) helicopter program.

Tier One Status

Integris Composites has earned Tier One supplier credentials with aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and prime defense contractors globally. "Beyond the FLRAA contract, we have contracts for the MH 139 Grey Wolf with Boeing" Cordova continued.

"These contracts reflect the strength of our partnerships and the trust that top defense companies place in Integris Composites. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the defense industry, Integris Composites is poised for continued growth and success, "Cordova said.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of materials science and engineering, Integris remains committed to delivering innovative, lightweight, and robust solutions that ensure the safety and survivability of our customers' critical assets," Cordova concluded.

About Integris

Integris is a global engineering company specializing in composite armor for land vehicles, aircraft, naval craft, protective housings for optronics and other sensitive technology, and personal protection gear. The company also manufactures body armor plates for military personnel worldwide. Known as TenCate Advanced Armor until 2023, Integris has built a strong reputation for innovative survivability solutions.

