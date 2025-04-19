In Ukraine, On Easter, It Will Be Up To 24° Celsius, With Rain Only In West
This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Partly cloudy weather. No precipitation, only in the western regions in some places there will be short-term rain , thunderstorm. Southeast wind, southwest wind in the west of the country, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will be 6-11° at night, 19-24° during the day, 13-18° in the Carpathians and on the coast,” the forecasters said.
According to their forecast , partly cloudy weather will be observed in Kyiv and Kyiv region on Easter, without precipitation. The wind will be southeast, 5-10 m/s.Read also: Light rain in Ukraine tomorrow, up to +21° during day
The temperature in the region will be 6-11° at night, 19-24° during the day; in the capital at night 9-11°, 22-24° during the day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment