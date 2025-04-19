Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Ukraine, On Easter, It Will Be Up To 24° Celsius, With Rain Only In West

2025-04-19 10:09:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, on Sunday, April 20, it will be up to 24° Celsius during the day, no precipitation is expected, only in the western regions there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Partly cloudy weather. No precipitation, only in the western regions in some places there will be short-term rain , thunderstorm. Southeast wind, southwest wind in the west of the country, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will be 6-11° at night, 19-24° during the day, 13-18° in the Carpathians and on the coast,” the forecasters said.

According to their forecast , partly cloudy weather will be observed in Kyiv and Kyiv region on Easter, without precipitation. The wind will be southeast, 5-10 m/s.

Read also: Light rain in Ukraine tomorrow, up to +21° during day

The temperature in the region will be 6-11° at night, 19-24° during the day; in the capital at night 9-11°, 22-24° during the day.

