Photo Exhibition Dedicated To Sviatohirsk Lavra Opens In Donetsk Region

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“A photo exhibition titled 'Heritage Not/Doomed to Destruction' was presented in Donetsk Oblast. It tells the story of the creation of the Sviatohirsk Lavra , its development, destruction by the Communists, revival in independent Ukraine, and the crimes that Russians have committed against the shrine even now, during the full-scale invasion,” Filashkin noted.

He noted that after the presentation in Donetsk region, such events will be held jointly with other regional administrations throughout Ukraine“to show that Donetsk region is not only about war and destruction, Donetsk region has a rich ancient history closely connected with Ukraine.”

According to Filashkin, this is the first in a series of similar exhibitions. Specialists from Donetsk Regional State Administration, historians and cultural experts are working on creating exhibitions about other monuments and landmarks destroyed by the occupiers.

