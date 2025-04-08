Crumbl Answers The Call: First Gluten-Friendly Dessert Hits The Menu

Crumbl

Flourless Cake For More Fans To Love

- Amy Eldredge, Vice President of MenuLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After thousands of requests, pleas, and even passionate demands, Crumbl is launching a brand new gluten-friendly dessert. Making sure that more dessert lovers can enjoy the magic of Crumbl, this new creation is free of gluten and refined sugar.The Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake is a luscious gluten-friendly chocolate cake made with zero refined sugar, drizzled with a velvety dark chocolate glaze, and crowned with tangy raspberries. This dessert is part of Crumbl's collaboration with the Kardashian Jenner Family and will be available through Saturday, April 12, while supplies last.“This has been our number one request from fans,” says Amy Eldredge, Crumbl's Vice President of Menu.“We took our time to get it right, to make sure the texture and taste offered our signature Crumbl experience, and I can't wait for everyone to try our first gluten-friendly dessert.”As all Crumbl locations boast an open-concept kitchen where every step of the baking magic happens, we want customers to be aware of potential cross-contamination. Though not made in a certified gluten-free kitchen, this flourless cake was carefully crafted to welcome those with gluten sensitivities to the Crumbl family.Crumbl loves to surprise and delight their customers while being fearlessly innovative and this gluten-friendly dessert captures that passion. Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake is available through April 12, while supplies last.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

