New Book By Melissa Drew Secures #3 Spot On Amazon's New Releases List

Evolution of Procurement Transformations - Removing Obstacles to Sucess

MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Melissa Drew's inaugural book debuted at #3 on Amazon's New Releases list in the Business and Purchasing category, emphasizing the priority and ongoing conversation around transformation innovation, leadership, and the future of the modern procurement organization.“This book is the first step for procurement professionals seeking to adapt and thrive in an era of continuous disruption,” says Ms. Drew.“70% of procurement transformations fail-but they don't have to. It's not just about avoiding failure; it's about retraining ourselves to think differently because the traditional procurement organization will not work in 2025 or beyond."Procurement and supply management organizations have been at the forefront of more frequent disruptions, such as technological advancements, global supply chain crises, health pandemics, and heightened consumer expectations. In this practical guide, she draws from 29 years of international experience and industry insights to address the real-world barriers experienced in procurement and supply management organizations. With a constantly evolving procurement landscape, this book provides actionable strategies to overcome the persistent challenges organizations face during transformative initiatives.Ms. Drew explains, "Before we can leverage AI technologies to their fullest potential, we need a flexible foundation that can quickly adapt to positive and negative disruptions. Procurement organizations won't have the time or resources to commit for lengthy transformation efforts to reinvent themselves.”Key highlights of the book include:- Historical view of the procurement evolution from the 1830s to today, spotlighting key milestones- A breakdown of common obstacles and why they remain obstacles 100+ years later- Leverage culture, leadership, and design thinking to reshape how to move forward- Questions to ask that will ignite critical thinking skills to assess your organization- Case studies illustrating common pitfalls and how to avoid them"A Must Read for All in and Around Procurement, this is Masterclass Information. Melissa has provided a MUST READ for all professionals in or entering the procurement field and those who support it. Starting with the latter, finance and IT leaders who support procurement organizations need to read this to compartmentalize their understanding and prepare for success while isolating the pitfalls of failure. Outside of an organization, this book needs to be part of all graduate-level reading for those in this field of study. All boutique and large consulting firms with associates in these areas need this information. Melissa is leading you through decades of history and failures, and providing details that will repeat themselves if not embraced and understood", says Fran Carlo, Procurement and Operations Executive.For more information or to order your copy, visit:- J.Ross Publishing- AmazonAbout Melissa DrewMelissa Drew is an international keynote, TEDx speaker, and podcast host for the Impact of Data & AI Literate Citizen. Her professional career has contributed to her breadth and depth of knowledge working in the private sector, with startups, and as a consultant with Kearny, Deloitte, and IBM. She focuses on how emerging technologies impact procurement and supply chain organizations. Ms. Drew ranks #34 of the Top 100 Women in Supply Chain, is a Top 25 Global Consultant, and is recognized as a Top 50 Global Thought Leader and Influencer to follow. Melissa Drew is the president of the non-profit Blended Pledge and an adjunct instructor at Rutgers University Business School.J. Ross PublishingWith more than 100 years of combined professional experience and a commitment to meeting the marketplace's needs, the executive team at J. Ross Publishing is redefining how our skilled and technical books and multi-media products are brought to market. Bringing quality information to the market quickly and at reasonable prices is essential, but it is not always enough. At J. Ross, we believe our customers expect more from the books they buy. Our book buyers need practical, hands-on solutions that solve real-world problems to keep up with today's challenges. The goal at J. Ross is to meet these expectations by creating new and innovative ways to add value to the learning experience.About Simply-TransformedSimply-Transformed is a Maryland, USA, company that guides complex, global transformation initiatives. We leverage the power of data and automate with AI technologies. We balance a retrospective look at what is blocking your success with a proactive look at automating for the future. ​

