Quantiphi Named 2025 Google Cloud Partner Of The Year In Four Categories

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced Google Cloud has recognized it as 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in four categories for demonstrating excellence in leveraging the Google Cloud ecosystem to deliver cutting-edge solutions and driving innovation for customers across the globe.

Quantiphi was named 2025 Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year for North America, Country Partner of the Year in Singapore, Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for Gaming, and Talent Development Partner of the Year for North America.

"Winning four Google Cloud Partner awards is an incredible testimony to our decade-long journey of making enterprise-wide data and AI-led transformation practical and scalable," Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said. "Seeing our customers achieve outcomes that were previously impossible - whether it's revolutionizing product development, enabling human-like customer interactions, or modernizing legacy applications and systems, we're able to do this at unprecedented rates leveraging Google Cloud's fully integrated technology stack."

Quantiphi Global Head of Google Cloud Saurabh Mishra said through its expanded strategic partnership with Google, the company continues to invest in global and industry-specific growth.

"The Country Partner of the Year Award for Singapore reflects the deep local expertise and impact we are driving in the Southeast Asia market," Mishra said. "In the gaming industry, we are helping enterprises better understand their players, enhance in-game engagement and unlock new revenue streams. We are continuously investing in credentialing our developers and building world-class talent to accelerate enterprise transformation. We are honored to receive this recognition and remain dedicated to driving innovation together."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Quantiphi as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Learn more about Quantiphi's award-winning AI enterprise solutions with Google Cloud here .

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

H. Mayes

[email protected]

Quantiphi Newsroom

SOURCE Quantiphi

