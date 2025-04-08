Collibra Wins Google Cloud Data & Analytics 2025 Partner Of The Year Award For Governance

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the leader in unified governance for data and AI, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner of the Year Award Governance.

Collibra is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers unify governance for data and AI to accelerate and strengthen every use case across Google Cloud and non-Google Cloud platforms.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Collibra as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

This is the fourth year in a row that Collibra has been recognized as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year, including the 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year in Smart Analytics and the Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner of the Year in Governance in 2023, 2024 and 2025. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Google Cloud for our expertise in our space," said Mark Pacey, Executive Vice President of Sales and Alliances at Collibra. "It is a testament to our commitment to helping our joint customers deliver more value from their data and AI initiatives while maintaining trust and compliance."

In the last year, Collibra has strengthened their collaboration with Google Cloud by enhancing metadata ingestion from BigQuery and Vertex AI and introducing data quality pushdown for BigQuery. In addition, Collibra has introduced column-level lineage of Google Cloud data assets, including transformations. This provides end-to-end traceability within Collibra across Google Cloud and non-Google Cloud data assets.

Collibra proudly collaborates with Google Cloud to make it easy to move to the cloud and unify governance across every data source-so you can activate all your data quickly, instilling trust and improving the quality of the data along the way. Google Cloud's secure, reliable, scalable infrastructure and Collibra's user-friendly platform safely extends data access and connects you to Google Cloud's groundbreaking AI solutions.

About Collibra

Collibra frees your data from the constraints of silos by unifying data and AI governance across your entire ecosystem, regardless of source or compute engine, for ultimate flexibility in how you manage data. Our Collibra Platform gives you automated visibility, control and tracing from input through output, and it automates documentation and data traceability for AI use cases to power speed, data observability and safety. Our semantic graph enriches data context with every use, and our intuitive UX brings technical and business users into the fold to access and steward data. Accelerate and strengthen every data and AI use case when everyone in your organization can trust, comply and consume.

To learn more, visit collibra and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Collibra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED