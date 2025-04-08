Metro Ports Achieves Major Emissions Reduction At The Port Of Long Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is proud to announce today a significant environmental milestone in their voluntary efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A new review of their 2023-2024 emissions data confirms that our transition to renewable diesel (R99) has led to an 85% reduction in carbon emissions from Metro'soperations.

A Cleaner Future with Renewable Diesel

By switching from conventional diesel to R99 renewable diesel-made from renewable sources like used cooking oil and agricultural waste-Metro Ports has drastically cut its carbon footprint while continuing to grow its operations. The latest emissions study found:



Total Scope 1 emissions dropped by 85%, from 774 metric tonnes in 2023 to 118 in 2024.

Fossil fuel-related CO2 emissions fell by 86% as Metro's reliance on traditional diesel decreased. Biofuel CO2 emissions increased as we transitioned to renewable energy sources. Unlike fossil fuels, biofuels release recently absorbed carbon from the atmosphere, making them a much cleaner alternative.





“Even with a 3% increase in fuel consumption, our emissions decreased-demonstrating that environmental responsibility and business growth can go hand in hand,” said Lee Swietlikowski, President of Metro Ports, which is a division of Nautilus International Holding Corporation .

“For years, the Port of Long Beach has been a leader in advancing sustainable goods movement. Metro Ports' commitment to renewable diesel is another important step toward reducing our environmental impact. By voluntarily transitioning to R99 and significantly cutting emissions, Metro Ports demonstrates how forward-thinking leadership and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. We commend Metro Ports for their dedication to cleaner operations and ongoing efforts to support the Port's broader sustainability goals,” said Mario Cordero, Executive Director, Port of Long Beach.

Ensuring Accurate Results

Metro Ports refined its emissions tracking process to validate these achievements and ensure accurate and transparent reporting. Key improvements included:



Measuring emissions based on actual fuel usage rather than estimates.

Verifying fuel data through supplier invoices to confirm accuracy.

Updating calculations to reflect the full impact of R99 renewable diesel. Conducting site-specific emissions analyses at all Port of Long Beach locations.



“Nautilus and our subsidiaries are committed to sustainable operations and will continue to explore innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact. Our success at the Port of Long Beach is just one step toward a cleaner future,” added Robert Owens, President and CEO of Nautilus International Holding Corporation.

About Nautilus International Holding Corporation and Metro Ports

Nautilus International Holding Corporation is an independent privately held American company with over a century of expertise in the maritime, cruise, and logistics industries. As the parent company of Metropolitan Stevedore Company (Metro Ports), Nautilus plays a vital role in ensuring the efficiency and reliability of cargo operations across the nation. With a strong legacy of excellence, Nautilus continues to drive innovation and operational excellence in global trade and transportation.

Metro Ports: A Legacy of Excellence in Port Operations

With over a century of experience, Metro Ports is the backbone of efficient and reliable port operations. As a privately held company, Metro Ports ensure the seamless movement of cargo, keeping global trade flowing without disruption. A trusted partner in the industry, Metro Ports delivers safe, efficient, and customizable stevedoring and terminal management solutions that drive industries forward.

Metro Ports encompasses Metropolitan Stevedore Company, Suderman Contracting Stevedores, Inc., Southeast Crescent Shipping Company, and Great Lakes Stevedoring, LLC. With a strong presence along the U.S. West, Gulf, and East Coasts, as well as the Great Lakes, Metro Ports operates in over 30 ports across 10 states nationwide.



Media Contact: Alex Cherin (562) 480-7334 or ...