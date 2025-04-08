403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia: US-Iran To Ease Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 8 (KUNA) -- Russia welcomed Tuesday the "direct and indirect" communications between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman, emphasizing that such dialogues contribute to regional stability and open avenues for easing tensions in the Middle East.
The press release by spokesman for the Russian presidency Dmitry Peskov, came in response to US President Donald Trump announcement Monday regarding the existence of "direct" talks with Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that "indirect" negotiations between the two countries will begin in Oman next Saturday.
A Kremlin statement on its official website said Peskov expressed Russia's positive view of any efforts towards dialogue between Washington and Tehran.
He noted that such communication could help reach agreements aimed at reducing tensions related to the Iranian nuclear issue and promoting a climate of regional cooperation.
Regarding the resumption of nuclear arms control negotiations between Russia and the United States, Peskov pointed out that this appears difficult at present. He emphasized that initiating such a process "requires a high level of trust."
Peskov also added that both Moscow and Washington are making "great efforts" to normalize bilateral relations despite existing obstacles. He revealed that a forthcoming meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, will include representatives from the Russian Foreign Ministry and their US counterparts, in an attempt to advance the bilateral dialogue.
The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that the restoration of bilateral relations requires "political will" from both presidents. He added that the administration of former US President Joe Biden had caused significant damage to US-Russia relations, making any progress on nuclear agreements, particularly the New START treaty, "nearly impossible" under the current circumstances.
Peskov further noted that discussions on arms control agreements "cannot be fruitful" without considering the nuclear arsenals of other countries, emphasizing that ignoring this fact would "weaken" the effectiveness of any future agreements and undermine the "strategic balance" needed.
Regarding relations with Japan, Peskov confirmed that there are currently no communications with Tokyo about a "peace treaty." He pointed out that, despite Japan's repeated statements about its desire for a "peace agreement," the country is practically involved in all the hostile actions taken by Western nations against Russia, which complicates any potential bilateral understandings at this time.
Peskov concluded by stating that while Moscow does not reject the principle of dialogue with any party, it insists on the availability of a "constructive" atmosphere and "balanced" positions based on mutual respect and common interests as the "foundation" for any successful negotiation process. (end)
maa
The press release by spokesman for the Russian presidency Dmitry Peskov, came in response to US President Donald Trump announcement Monday regarding the existence of "direct" talks with Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that "indirect" negotiations between the two countries will begin in Oman next Saturday.
A Kremlin statement on its official website said Peskov expressed Russia's positive view of any efforts towards dialogue between Washington and Tehran.
He noted that such communication could help reach agreements aimed at reducing tensions related to the Iranian nuclear issue and promoting a climate of regional cooperation.
Regarding the resumption of nuclear arms control negotiations between Russia and the United States, Peskov pointed out that this appears difficult at present. He emphasized that initiating such a process "requires a high level of trust."
Peskov also added that both Moscow and Washington are making "great efforts" to normalize bilateral relations despite existing obstacles. He revealed that a forthcoming meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, will include representatives from the Russian Foreign Ministry and their US counterparts, in an attempt to advance the bilateral dialogue.
The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that the restoration of bilateral relations requires "political will" from both presidents. He added that the administration of former US President Joe Biden had caused significant damage to US-Russia relations, making any progress on nuclear agreements, particularly the New START treaty, "nearly impossible" under the current circumstances.
Peskov further noted that discussions on arms control agreements "cannot be fruitful" without considering the nuclear arsenals of other countries, emphasizing that ignoring this fact would "weaken" the effectiveness of any future agreements and undermine the "strategic balance" needed.
Regarding relations with Japan, Peskov confirmed that there are currently no communications with Tokyo about a "peace treaty." He pointed out that, despite Japan's repeated statements about its desire for a "peace agreement," the country is practically involved in all the hostile actions taken by Western nations against Russia, which complicates any potential bilateral understandings at this time.
Peskov concluded by stating that while Moscow does not reject the principle of dialogue with any party, it insists on the availability of a "constructive" atmosphere and "balanced" positions based on mutual respect and common interests as the "foundation" for any successful negotiation process. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment