Arts Garage Honors Lasting Legacy Of Ronnie Dunayer & Lynn Ferguson

- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts GarageDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, recently paid tribute to two of its most dedicated champions: Ronnie Dunayer and Lynn Ferguson. The event, Celebrating Legacy: Honoring Ronnie Dunayer & Lynn Ferguson For Their Dedication to Arts Garage, was held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, and featured unforgettable performances by Jazz pianist Dr. Gianni Bianchini and bassist Val Schafer, followed by a soul-stirring Blues set from the Lauren Mitchell Band.Since Arts Garage's founding in 2011, Dunayer and Ferguson have been passionate supporters and active leaders within the organization. Both longtime Delray Beach residents, the pair instantly connected with Arts Garage's mission and became deeply involved in its growth and development. Dunayer has played a critical role as a guiding force on the Board of Directors, offering steadfast leadership and vision throughout the years. Ferguson, also a board member, was the driving force behind the launch and success of the venue's robust Volunteer Program-an essential component of Arts Garage's operations.“Ronnie and Lynn's extraordinary commitment over the past 14 years has helped make Arts Garage what it is today,” said Waldo.“Their time, passion, and financial support have provided our community – and all of South Florida – with consistent access to world-class entertainment. They are the true definition of philanthropists, and their legacy will continue to resonate for generations.”About Ronnie Dunayer, Ex-Officio, Board of DirectorsRonnie Dunayer is a seasoned Professional Golf Instructor who has spent the past two decades immersed in the sport-as an instructor, sports psychologist, and event planner. For nearly ten years, she has taught in South Florida, developing and leading programs tailored for adults, junior golfers, and individuals with disabilities. A graduate of Adelphi University with a Master's Degree in Psychology, Dunayer has long specialized in working with athletes, combining technical instruction with a deep understanding of the mental game. Her unique approach-merging mechanics with mindset-has led to remarkable success with a diverse range of students. In addition to her golf career, Dunayer has been a dedicated supporter of Arts Garage for the past 13 years.About Lynn Ferguson, Ex-Officio, Board of DirectorsLynn Ferguson, a Northwestern University alumna with a master's from the University of Detroit, spent over 30 years teaching high school math in Michigan before retiring to Orlando, Florida. There, she pursued her passion for oil painting and became deeply involved in the Central Florida Women's League, serving in multiple leadership roles, including president. She also co-founded and led the“Friends of Orlando Ballet,” growing its membership and raising $60,000 annually. After relocating to Delray Beach, Ferguson founded the Arts Garage Guild in 2011, expanding it to over 230 members. She has also served on the Arts Garage Board of Directors since its inception, playing a key role in the organization's growth and impact.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.

