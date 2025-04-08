Swiss Solidarity Charity Launches Appeal For Earthquake Victims In Myanmar And Thailand

Deutsch de Gut drei Millionen Franken für Erdbebenopfer in Myanmar Original Read more: Gut drei Millionen Franken für Erdbebenopfer in Myanma

Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), has launched an appeal for donations for victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

The campaign launched on Tuesday is supported by the SBC, SWI swissinfo's parent company, and private radio stations.

The earthquake on March 28 caused massive destruction, particularly in Myanmar, where the humanitarian situation was already critical, according to Swiss Solidarity. Swiss partner organisations have been providing humanitarian aid there in response.

Keller-Sutter gave the greenlight for the national collection campaign on Tuesday. Volunteers and celebrities will be accepting pledges throughout the day.

“Our donations can help to fulfil the material needs of the people affected,” Keller-Sutter told Swiss public radio, SRF.“The disaster reminds us that man cannot determine everything. That should make us humble”.

The people of Myanmar are not only suffering from the consequences of the natural disaster but are also struggling with the problems of the civil war. Humanitarian access is also affected.

“Switzerland calls on the military authorities and parties to the conflict to guarantee humanitarian aid and allow it to pass through in accordance with humanitarian principles,” said Keller-Sutter. In a situation like this, it is crucial to show responsibility and offer help where possible, she added.

Swiss Solidarity is appealing for donations to support Swiss NGO partners in helping survivors of the disaster.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

