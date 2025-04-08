Crypto: A More Subdued Decline, Not Yet A Reversal

The cryptocurrency market found its footing on Monday with the start of active trading in Europe. However, that rebound from the $2.37 trillion level to $2.55 trillion appears to be losing steam. Even at current levels, the decline over the past seven days is over 8%. Without reliable signs of a reversal in the stock markets, the upward momentum could quickly fade. It looks like we are not seeing a reversal but only a stabilisation of the decline.
