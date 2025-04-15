‘Misusing Central Agencies’: Rajasthan Lop Slams BJP Over Raids On Former Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Tuesday slammed the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on former state minister Pratap Singh Khachriyawas.

“He (Khachariyawas) is openly raising his voice against the BJP government. Out of fear, the BJP has once again resorted to misusing central agencies. Such actions, driven by political vendetta, are highly condemnable,” said Rajasthan LoP.

The case is related to alleged investment fraud involving PACL, a company that operated in the real estate sector across Rajasthan for 17 years.

Around 28 lakh people in Rajasthan have invested nearly Rs 2,850 crore in the company. Nationally, over 5.85 crore investors poured in approximately Rs 49,100 crore.

Multiple FIRs have been filed against PACL in more than half a dozen states. The first complaint was registered in Jaipur.

Sources said that Khachariyawas's alleged involvement in the case is linked to financial dealings in this case.

Rajasthan LoP said that this is not the first time that the opposition is witnessing such tactics.“In 2020, a similar attempt was made to intimidate Khachariyawas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the BJP people did the gravel scam, the IIFA scam and the mining scam, but the central agencies have not taken any action against them.

“I will never be scared by such tactics,” Khachariyawas told media persons.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also slammed the BJP, saying that the raid at the residence of the former minister is condemnable.

“During the attempt to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, Khachariyawas was interrogated for 7-8 hours on 12 August 2020 by the ED, only to harass him for openly opposing the BJP. Because he is vocal against the BJP government of Rajasthan, ED has knocked on his door again,” the former Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also attacked the BJP government, saying,“Because Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is asking sharp questions on the 100 crore rupees spent by the BJP government on the IIFA function, which the Congress government had declared for the temple corridor and grandeur of the revered deity Govind Dev ji, that is why he had to face the ED raid again,” he said.

He added that Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is fighting the people's battle and showing the mirror to the government on every issue.

“Khachariyawas ji is the lion of Congress. He will not be afraid, he will fight bravely and win. BJP has made ED its frontal organisation,” the Congress state chief said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also voiced strong criticism over the ED raid, saying that the action raises serious questions about the priorities of the Central government.

“The manner in which investigative agencies are being misused against opposition leaders clearly reflects an agenda of political revenge. We firmly believe in democratic values and remain committed to upholding the Constitution. The Congress will continue to stand strong in defense of people's rights and voices,” he said.