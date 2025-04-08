'Eid Gift' Campaign To Support Children In Gaza And Syria Concluded With Strong Community Engagement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in partnership with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has successfully concluded its annual 'Eid Gift' campaign, an initiative by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of EAA Foundation, aimed at collecting new clothing and school bags to support children and families in Gaza and Syria. The campaign garnered widespread community engagement, reflecting the deeply rooted values of giving and solidarity within Qatari society.

Held from March 5 to 20 2025, the campaign collected over 60,000 new items from 18 locations across Qatar, including Hyatt Plaza, Al Khor Mall, Place Vendôme, Mayoral Stores, Minaretein and Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque, and Lulu Hypermarket stores, making it one of the most successful campaigns of its kind.

Talal Al Hothal, Director of the Al Fakhoora Programme of EAA Foundation, said,“The 'Eid Gift' campaign reflects our strong commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, not only through education but also by responding to their essential humanitarian needs - especially during occasions that embody solidarity and dignity. We are proud of this partnership with QRCS and QFFD, as well as the Qatari community's overwhelming engagement, which played a pivotal role in the campaign's success. We will continue working with our partners to create a lasting, positive impact on the lives of children and families in Gaza and Syria”.

Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS, expressed his happiness with the fruitful cooperation with EAA Foundation on the 'Eid Gift' campaign, conducted for the second year consecutively.“This year, there were more collection points designated to receive in-kind donations from the generous people of Qatar, and the scope of target beneficiaries expanded to include Gaza and Syria,” said Dr. Ibrahim.“Throughout the campaign, QRCS volunteers have been unsung heroes, carrying out all the necessary organizing and logistic tasks. Upon the arrival of aid trucks from Qatar to Jordan, part of the aid shipment was transported into Syria and distributed to the beneficiaries. The rest of the shipment bound to Gaza was prepared and put on hold, until it becomes possible to enter them into Gaza through the border crossing. We hope this will happen very soon, so that the children and people of Gaza can benefit from these new clothing items and find some relief amid the current difficult conditions”.

Nouf Al-Kaabi, Deputy Director General of Development Projects Sector at Qatar Fund for Development expressed, "We are proud to support the 'Eid Gift' campaign, a meaningful initiative that embodies Qatar's longstanding commitment to humanitarian assistance and international solidarity. Through our collaboration with the Education Above All Foundation and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, we are able to support and bring hope to children and families in Gaza and Syria, ensuring they experience the joy of the Eid season. This campaign reflects the strength of our community and our shared responsibility to uplift those in need in pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous future”.

A major collection site was Place Vendôme, where the Matalan store collected 1,750 clothing items, valued at QAR 73,000. Additionally, over 5,000 awareness flyers were distributed at key touchpoints within the mall, to inform shoppers about how they could contribute.

The campaign also received generous contributions from the private sector. Apparel Group, through its various retail outlets including XimiVogue, BHPC, Dollar Plus, Babies and More, La Vie En Rose, Steve Madden, The Children's Place, Hema, and LC Waikiki, donated an additional 20,000 clothing items, valued at QAR 1 million, at the main collection point located in Minaretein, Education City.

In addition, Ilham Textiles, a medium-sized business, also donated 1,400 additional clothing items, further showcasing the virtue of community compassion. Also, Snoonu participated through its application in a campaign to buy new clothes for the campaign. The campaign was further amplified through a visual advertising partnership with Elan Media, which contributed QAR 175,000 worth of advertising.

In line with the campaign's spirit of giving, Place Vendôme also launched a separate initiative titled 'Spend and Win', running until April 5, 2025, with the winners encouraged to donate a portion of their prize value to support EAA Foundation's educational and humanitarian programmes.