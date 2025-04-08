Therap Strengthens Care Plan Module With Enhanced Template Management And Approval Features

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Therap Services, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and the broader human services sector has enhanced its Care Plan module, making it easier for provider agencies to develop, manage, and implement individualized care plans. These updates streamline workflows, increase efficiency, and reinforce a person-centered approach to care planning.

Empowering Providers with Streamlined Care Plan Management

Therap's Care Plan module enables agencies to create structured, individualized care plans that align with each person's unique needs and goals. The latest enhancements offer greater flexibility, allowing providers to save time while maintaining comprehensive documentation and compliance.

With improved role-based access, users can now submit, approve, and apply Care Plan Templates more efficiently. It reduces administrative burdens and also ensures that care plans remain up to date. Additionally, providers can directly apply approved templates to individuals without requiring additional approvals, expediting care plan implementation.

Key Benefits for Provider Agencies



Simplified Workflows: Enhanced role-based access and template management make it easier to create, update, and implement care plans.

Improved Collaboration: Real-time access to approved care plans fosters better communication among care teams.

Simplified Approval Process: Care plan templates can now be approved and applied directly by providers, reducing reliance on external approvals and speeding up implementation.

Greater Flexibility: Users can modify, discontinue, or copy templates as needed, allowing care plans to evolve with individual needs.

Faster Implementation: Care plans can be applied to individuals more quickly, ensuring timely and effective service delivery. User-Friendly Navigation : Updated interface elements, such as list views and direct links make managing care plans more intuitive and efficient.

Enhancing Quality of Care

Therap's commitment to innovation ensures that providers have the tools they need to deliver high-quality, person-centered services. By streamlining care plan creation and management, agencies can focus more on delivering meaningful support rather than navigating administrative hurdles.

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

