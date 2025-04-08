Global Toy Market Set To Soar To USD 203.1 Billion By 2034, Fueled By Technological Advancements And Media Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toy Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The toy industry is poised for impressive growth, with expectations to reach a value of USD 203.1 billion by 2034. Factors contributing to this surge include the increasingly popular trend of integrating toys with popular media franchises. These partnerships boost engagement by connecting well-loved characters and stories with physical play, appealing to both children and adult collectors. Technological advancements such as the adoption of AI, AR, and robotics in toy design are set to revolutionize the market, by providing interactive and educational experiences that resonate with modern consumer demands.
Segment Surge: Educational Toys
A noteworthy segment propelling this market expansion is educational toys. Accounting for USD 26.3 billion in 2024, this segment benefits from the integration of learning and technology. Toys that incorporate AI and AR are crafting innovative learning experiences and fostering essential cognitive skills. Moreover, STEM-focused toys that promote problem-solving and analytical thinking are thriving in response to a greater emphasis on educational value in play.
Commercial Purchases Dominate the Market
The commercial end-use sector, which includes institutional purchases by schools and educational centers, represented 56% of the market in 2024, thanks to sizable spending on high-quality educational materials. Investment in child development and STEM programs heightens the focus on such toys in commercial settings, dovetailing with an overall market trend towards developmental play and learning.
Regional Highlight: The US Market
In the US, the demand for innovative and technologically advanced toys is gaining momentum. The national market, valued at USD 24 billion in 2024, is expected to grow steadily over the next decade. The country's strong focus on STEM education and digital play experiences for all ages supports the expansion of the educational toy segment.
Comprehensive Market Insights
The report further delves into industry trends, decisive growth drivers, and future opportunities within the toy market. It explores the dynamics and challenges, providing a clear view of the competitive landscape and the forces shaping it. Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts are meticulously analyzed, giving stakeholders a robust understanding of the current state and future direction of the industry.
For more detailed information and insights on the toy market's trajectory, prospective growth, and impact of technological innovations on future trends, stakeholders are encouraged to consider the broader impacts and strategic positioning within this dynamic industry.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $114.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $203.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Fisher-Price Hasbro Inc. Jakks Pacific Inc. LeapFrog Enterprises Inc. Mattel Inc. MGA Entertainment Inc. Moose Toys Playmobil Ravensburger AG Schleich GmbH Spin Master Corp. The LEGO Group Tomy Company Ltd. VTech Holdings Ltd.
