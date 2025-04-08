UVALDE CISD MOVING FORWARD FOUNDATION FINAL FUNDING SECURED TO COMPLETE PHYSICAL CONSTRUCTION OF SCHOOL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UVALDE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the construction of the new Legacy Elementary School in Uvalde CISD moving closer and closer to completion, the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announces that the costs of the physical building and its construction are fully funded.This announcement is a result of a combined investment of $21 million from Chase, Empowerment Reinvestment Fund, National Community Investment Fund, and Nonprofit Finance Fund. The investments were made through New Markets Tax Credits (NMTCs), a federal program designed to encourage private investment in underserved areas.“At Chase, supporting impactful projects such as Legacy Elementary School through New Markets Tax Credit equity is at the heart of our mission and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation," said Melissa Pillars, Executive Director of the New Markets Tax Credit team. "Making the New Markets Tax Credit permanent is crucial for sustaining support for transformative projects like this, ensuring that communities continue to thrive and grow. We eagerly anticipate the day when the building becomes a nurturing space that fosters learning and community spirit for its students."The net benefit from the investment is $3.6 million toward the building of the elementary school. All of the funds invested through NMTCs are being utilized for the physical construction of the new school and a portion of the furniture, fixtures, and equipment.“We are proud to be part of this community-driven effort to support Uvalde families with a new school,” said Onika Lewis, Vice President of New Markets Tax Credits at Nonprofit Finance Fund.“It is a powerful example of diverse capital sources coming together to quickly and thoughtfully construct this critical landmark.”Other investors agree with the significance of the project and the investment:“Empowerment Reinvestment Fund is proud to be a partner and investor in this incredible project which will provide the children in Uvalde with a safe place to learn and grow,” said Monica Edwards, SVP – National Director of NMTC for Empowerment Reinvestment Fund.“This project goes beyond providing funding for a new building; it's about making a tremendous impact in the lives of the children and families in the Uvalde Community.”“This project reflects the power of community-driven investment in places that need it most. We're proud to support Uvalde CISD and the Moving Forward Foundation in bringing this school to life-one designed not only for learning, but for healing, equity, and long-term opportunity,” said Kyle Harvey, Senior Vice President of Lending and New Markets Tax Credit at the National Community Investment Fund.An initial round of investment through NMTCs to the Legacy Elementary School project was made in December. That round totaled a combined investment of $24.5 million made by Chase, Prestamos CDFI, a division of Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), and Raza Development Fund.“The collaboration and capital investment in this new school has been more than just rebuilding. It's about resilience and community-grounded private-public partnerships to ensure that every child has a safe place to learn and grow. At Prestamos CDFI, a mission-driven lender, we believe that access to high-quality education is fundamental to every community” said Teresa Miranda, Senior Vice President, Prestamos CDFI, a division of CPLC.“Our staff at the nearby early childhood education center were impacted by the tragedy. This investment represents our continued commitment to helping our Uvalde community continue to move forward with strength, provide students, educators, and families with the resources they need to heal and succeed.”This round netted $4.2 million to the construction of Legacy Elementary School.“It is an honor to support the Uvalde community in bringing this vital project to life,” said Annie Donovan, President & CEO of RDF.“This effort goes far beyond constructing a new school-it's about investing in healing, resilience, and the long-term prosperity of Uvalde and communities like it. We are proud to walk alongside the people of Uvalde, helping to create a space where a new generation of children can feel safe, learn, grow, and thrive.”Construction of Legacy Elementary School remains on schedule and the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation anticipates the school to be fully completed this fall. The Foundation is continuing to raise funds for other campus and district needs beyond the physical construction.“Getting to the point of being within six months of the campus being ready for use has been quite a feat that would not have been possible without the support of so many funders and supporters,” said Tim Miller, Executive Director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.“We are asking that more people join us on this journey of hope and healing for the Uvalde community and support our“Hope Blooms in Uvalde” campaign through which we are still working toward meeting a $5 million match challenge.”The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation was created in the wake of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School through gifts from grocery chain, H-E-B, and the Butt family totaling $10 million. Huckabee Inc. donated their architectural services, becoming a founding partner. Beginning in the fall of 2022, the Foundation began working with the Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee to develop the plans for the new elementary school. Those plans were approved by the Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees in April 2023 and construction broke ground in February 2024 with Satterfield and Pontikes.###Note: The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is a separate entity from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.About the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward FoundationThe Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation serving the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District community. The nonprofit was created in the wake of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, which took 21 innocent lives on May 24, 2022. Funding collected will support the construction of a new elementary school campus in the Uvalde CISD, ensuring students and staff will not have to return to the site of the tragedy, and ultimately supporting the District's ongoing needs. For more information including how to donate please visit .

