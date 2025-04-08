Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Analysis, Supply And Demand, Covered In The Latest Research 2024-2033

Emergen Research Logo

The growing knowledge of newborn nutrition is likely to fuel growth in the global market for cow milk infant formula.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Cow Milk Infant Formula market size is expected to grow from 52.1 billion by the end of 2024 to 75.4 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The global cow milk infant formula market is experiencing steady growth as more parents prioritize the importance of early childhood nutrition. With rising awareness around a baby's physical and mental development, coupled with greater access to expert advice and educational resources, cow milk-based infant formula has emerged as a trusted alternative to breast milk.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has played a pivotal role in guiding this shift. The "Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) First Amendment Regulations, 2022," enforced from October 1, 2022, introduced key updates, including labeling requirements and changes in terminology such as replacing“pH adjusting agents” with“acidity regulators.”

Cow milk-based infant formulas are increasingly preferred by caregivers, especially when breastfeeding is not an option. These formulas are designed to closely resemble the nutritional composition of breast milk, incorporating essential nutrients like DHA for brain development and prebiotics for digestive health.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)@

Global Cow Milk Infant Formula Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Cow Milk Infant Formula market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Cow Milk Infant Formula market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Market Drivers: Better Formulations and Nutritional Additions

Ongoing improvements in formula composition have significantly fueled market demand. Products enriched with DHA, prebiotics like galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), as well as probiotics, are gaining popularity. These ingredients support cognitive development, immune strength, and gut health.

In April 2023, FSSAI proposed new draft amendments to the Infant Nutrition Standards, calling for enhanced labeling that clearly states country of origin and reinforces that infant formula is not a breast milk substitute. The draft also recommends fortification with nutrients like iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12 to meet infant dietary needs.

Studies have also shown the benefits of enriched formulas. Research by the University of Kansas in August 2023 reported that infants fed formula supplemented with milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) and lactoferrin saw significant cognitive improvements-showing a 5-point IQ increase by age 51⁄2.

Challenges: Allergies and Lactose Intolerance

Despite its benefits, the cow milk infant formula market faces obstacles, particularly from rising cases of allergies and lactose intolerance. Cow Milk Protein Allergy (CMPA), one of the most common food allergies in infants, can lead to a range of symptoms from skin rashes to respiratory issues.

To address this, FSSAI issued clarifications in April 2022 for hypoallergenic infant milk substitutes, allowing the use of extensively hydrolyzed proteins and amino acid-based formulas for infants with CMPA. Manufacturers are required to meet strict safety and efficacy standards for these specialized products.

Product Insights: Starting Milk Leads, Toddler Milk Gains Ground

Within the market, starting milk-formulas intended for newborns-held the highest share in 2024. These formulas are specifically designed for infants from birth and are fortified with iron and other essential nutrients for early brain development and immunity.

Meanwhile, toddler milk is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. As infants grow, their nutritional needs evolve. Toddler formulas are developed for children aged one to three years, providing a balanced mix of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals suited to this stage of growth.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@

Cow Milk Infant Formula Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Cow Milk Infant Formula market is very competitive, with Nestle, Abbott Nutrition, Groupe Danone, and Mead Johnson Nutrition being some of the key players in the industry. Nestle leads the competition with a wide portfolio, while Abbott Nutrition takes the innovation route with specialized formulas. Groupe Danone enhances its global presence through Aptamil and Nutrilon.

Others like The Kraft Heinz Company and Synutra International contribute to strategic expansions and diversified product offerings. Meiji Holdings and Friesland Campina are concentrated on premium products whereas Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd. has localised the markets of localities and Pfizer Inc. has leveraged the pharmaceutical strength of the company in nutritional improvements.

In 2023, Danone released a new infant formula in China with milk droplets in a structure closer to that in mothers' milk. The new development is supposed to bring improved nutritional profile and digestibility for infant formula.

Some of the key companies in the global Cow Milk Infant Formula Market include:

Nestle

Abbott Nutrition

Groupe Danone

The Kraft Heinz Company

Synutra International Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Friesland Campina

Pfizer Inc.

Cow Milk Infant Formula Latest Industry Updates

In May 2022, Nestlé launched three infant formulas in China containing human milk oligosaccharides to address cow's milk protein allergies and support immune system health.

In April 2024, Else Nutrition, a subsidiary of The Kraft Heinz Company, announced the first commercial launch of its plant-based infant formula in Australia. It serves parents seeking non-dairy alternatives for their infants.

In July 2024, Abbott was to face allegations in trial that its formula for preterm babies caused necrotizing enterocolitis, a sometimes deadly bowel disease. The trial involved a mother's claims whose premature child developed NEC after using Abbott's products. This lawsuit is part of a broader series of cases against Abbott and other manufacturers relating to NEC risks associated with their formulas.

Buy the full research report at @

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Starting Milk

Follow-on-milk

Toddler Milk

Special Milk

By Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Whey Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Concentrate

Protein Hydrolysate

By Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Powder

Liquid

Ready-to-feed

By Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Store-based Retail

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Pharmacies

Online Retail

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

The latest report on the global Cow Milk Infant Formula market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Cow Milk Infant Formula market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Cow Milk Infant Formula market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2024-2033.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Size@ /market-size

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Share@ /market-share

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Trends@ /market-trends

Cow Milk Infant Formula Regional Market Demand@ /regional-market-demand

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Analysis@ /market-analysis

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.