Stoneeagle® Earns Prestigious 2025 Top Workplaces USA Today Award

"Receiving the Top Workplaces USA Today award is a testament to the incredible work our team does every day," said Cindy Allen, CEO of StoneEagle. "This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of trust, courage, and innovation that empowers our employees to thrive and continually exceed expectations. We are honored to be recognized alongside other top organizations."

"Being awarded this prestigious honor underscores our collective effort to create an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered," said Leithia Warren, VP of People and Training at StoneEagle. "This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and passion of every team member who contributes to our success, and we're excited to continue building a culture that inspires growth and success for all."

Founded in 1987 and dedicated to producing superior solutions in the automotive industry, StoneEagle has a proven track record of delivering innovation and purpose not only to customers, but to its employees as well. The company's Core Values are what enables it to continuously exceed expectations. These values guide the team's decisions daily and are a fundamental component in the winning of this award.

Top Workplaces USA Today celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA Today survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA Today list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers, that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together. Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

ABOUT STONEEAGLE

StoneEagle has been a trusted leader in the automotive industry for over 35 years, providing innovative F&I and service solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and deliver measurable results.

