LHP Telematics And Intempo Software See Rapid Adoption Of Intempo MX

Quickly filter your fleet view to see equipment on rent at a job site

Quickly locate and identify rental equipment being used beyond the scope of the rental termsing

Merge data from multiple sources including OEM telematics for a single view of your fleet

- Travis JonesINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LHP Telematics, a leader in advanced IoT solutions, and InTempo Software, a premier provider of rental management software, are celebrating the rapid success of their strategic partnership, which is revolutionizing telematics in the equipment rental industry.Since launching their collaboration in 2023, the companies have signed contracts with over a dozen rental businesses and deployed tens of thousands of telematics devices with their customers.By integrating telematics data from more than 20 major equipment manufacturers-including industry giants such as John Deere, Genie, Caterpillar, and MEC-LHP and InTempo provide rental companies with a seamless, real-time view of their fleets.“Our partnership with InTempo Software has transformed how rental businesses manage their equipment,” said Travis Jones, CEO of LHP Telematics.“By combining real-time telematics insights with rental contract information , we're giving fleet operators the tools they need to maximize equipment availability, reduce friction, and increase profitability.”Over the past year, the partnership has delivered powerful, rental-specific features that are available out of the box to InTempo and RentalMan users . These built-in capabilities include:.Identifying equipment still in use after being called off-rent.Detecting machine usage that exceeds contract terms.Multi-conditional alerting on specialty equipment.Tracking attachments alongside primary equipment.Locating the nearest transport asset or technician to address equipment issuesAdditionally, rental companies can grant their customers direct access to the platform, allowing them to view their rented equipment's location, usage statistics, and operational status in real time.“Access to real-time telematics data is now a must-have for fleet managers,” said Matt Hopp, General Manager of InTempo Software.“With InTempo MX, rental businesses can track their assets, identify inefficiencies, and take proactive steps to prevent downtime-all from a single, unified platform.”As demand for intelligent rental fleet management continues to increase, LHP and InTempo are committed to expanding InTempo MX with new features and capabilities to further enhance efficiency, visibility, and profitability for rental businesses.About LHP TelematicsLHP Telematics provides a configurable IoT platform that delivers actionable insights into equipment location, status, and usage. LHP empowers manufacturers, dealers, and fleet owners to make data-driven decisions that enhance operational efficiency and profitability.About InTempo SoftwareInTempo Software offers rental management solutions designed for independent equipment rental companies. Focused on streamlining operations and improving fleet utilization, InTempo helps rental businesses maximize revenue while minimizing equipment downtime.

