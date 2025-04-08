Basepair And Novocraft Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Advanced Genomic Pipelines In The Cloud

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration aims to expand access to advanced bioinformatics tools through innovative cloud solutions and a pay-as-you-go pricing model

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Basepair Inc., a leader in user-friendly bioinformatics platforms, and Novocraft Technologies, a renowned provider of high-performance bioinformatics software, today announced a strategic partnership to democratize access to a powerful suite of bioinformatics tools. Through Basepair's cloud-based platform, this collaboration will deliver push button access on a pay-as-you-go basis to Novocraft's advanced genomic analysis tools that were hitherto only available for local download.Key Partnership Benefits:Cloud-Based Solutions: Novocraft users can now access a secure, scalable, cloud-based environment to run Novocraft pipelines, eliminating the need for local high-performance computing infrastructure.Flexible Pricing Model: The partnership introduces a pay-per-use option, allowing researchers to utilize Novocraft's tools without committing to annual licenses, lowering the barrier to entry.Expanded Funding Options: By leveraging Basepair's cloud platform, researchers can now use project-based or expense budgets instead of capital budgets, addressing funding challenges in various regions."This partnership with Basepair represents a significant leap forward in making high-performance bioinformatics tools more accessible to the research community," said Colin Hercus CEO of Novocraft Technologies. "By integrating our advanced alignment and variant-calling pipelines into Basepair's platform, we are ensuring that researchers, regardless of their computational resources, have access to the most reliable genomic analysis solutions."Simon Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer of Basepair Inc., added, "Integrating Novocraft's robust tools with our user-friendly platform creates a powerful synergy. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of democratizing access to cutting-edge bioinformatics resources while ensuring data security and cost-effectiveness."This strategic alliance between Basepair and Novocraft represents a significant step forward in the bioinformatics field, promising to accelerate genomic research and broaden the horizons of scientific discovery.About Basepair Inc.Basepair Inc. is a New York-based bioinformatics software company dedicated to simplifying genomic data analysis. Their user-friendly platform offers end-to-end solutions for various sequencing data applications, ensuring security and compliance through a unique hybrid SaaS architecture. For more information, visit .About Novocraft TechnologiesNovocraft Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance bioinformatics software, specializing in next-generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis. Their tools, including novoAlign and novoSort are widely used for genomic alignment, variant detection, and structural variant analysis. For more information, visit .Media Contacts:Novocraft Technologies Sdn BHdColin HercusChief Executive Officer & Co-FounderEmail: ...

Simon J Valentine

Basepair Inc

+1 858-263-9785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.