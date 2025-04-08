403
S. Korea Fires Warning Shots As North Soldiers Cross Military Line
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 8 (KUNA) -- The South Korean military said Tuesday it fired warning shots at a group of North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the military demarcation line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, Yonhap News Agency reported.
About 10 armed North Korean soldiers returned to the North after the South Korean military aired warning broadcasts and fired warning shots in an eastern front-line area at around 5:00 pm (0800 GMT), according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The JCS said South Korea's military is "closely monitoring the movement of the North Korean military and taking necessary measures in accordance with the operational procedures." The JCS said it suspects the North Korean soldiers' border crossing occurred accidentally while they were conducting a regular patrol.
The DMZ is one of the most heavily guarded areas in the world, with barbed wire fences and a substantial military presence along both sides. The military demarcation line horizontally bisects the DMZ, which has served as a buffer zone since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
The latest border crossing came as tensions between the two Koreas remain high after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un labeled the inter-Korean relationship as "two states hostile to each other" and has ramped up its military buildup by closely aligning with Russia. (end)
