US Air Attacks Continue in Yemen
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Houthi group reported that US warplanes carried out another 22 airstrikes across conflict-ridden Yemen.
Based on a Houthi-controlled news agency, six of the strikes targeted the Sanhan province, whereas five others hit the Bani Hashish district, both located in northern Saada district.
Additionally, nine airstrikes were carried out in three areas of central Marib province, and two more were reported in the coastal district of Al-Hudaydah.
The full extent of injuries or damage from these attacks has yet to be confirmed, and the US government had not issued a statement by the time of reporting.
In a previous statement, US Leader Donald Trump announced that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later warned of the potential to "completely annihilate them."
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump described the strikes against the Houthis as "very successful militarily."
Since March 15, at least 82 civilians have lost their lives, and 214 others have sustained injuries due to US airstrikes in Yemen, as reported by local health officials.
In response, the Houthis have launched attacks on vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.
These actions have been carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed over 50,700 people in their ongoing military operations.
