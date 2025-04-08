Goto Foods® Introduces Its First-Ever, Original Concept - Cinnabon Swirl®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Scheduled to open this May, Cinnabon Swirl is opening its first location in Hillsboro, Oregon at 3595 SE Cornelius Pass Rd. With more than 30 locations in the pipeline, Cinnabon Swirl plans to open three additional stores later this year in Peoria, Arizona, Kennesaw, Georgia, and Pasadena, California.

"GoTo Foods has a unique competitive advantage by operating as a dynamic platform company with powerful enterprise engines including supply chain, technology and revenue management. This company is able to propel the success of our current portfolio of brands while also being able to instantly provide new concepts like Cinnabon Swirl with elevated resources to help drive the business," said Jim Holthouser, Chief Executive Officer at GoTo Foods. "By combining the global recognition of Cinnabon with the passionate fanbase of Carvel, Cinnabon Swirl is well-positioned to become the most irresistible dessert destination in the industry."

Guests are invited to enjoy the classic menu items from Cinnabon and Carvel as well as signature items that can only be found at Cinnabon Swirl. Signature menu items include:



Bonini : Cinnabon Classic Roll meets Carvel vanilla soft serve in one truly epic warm-pressed treat.

Cinnabon Swirl Sundae : Warm, center swirls of a Cinnabon Classic Roll chopped & topped with Carvel vanilla soft serve & a caramel drizzle.

Ice Cream Sandwiches : Carvel soft serve ice cream swirled between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Premium Pints : Layers of Carvel soft serve swirled together with our favorite toppings.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking new and unique irresistible desserts, and Cinnabon Swirl was conceptualized to meet this evolving demand," said Jennifer Holwill, Executive Chef at Cinnabon. "Cinnabon Swirl is the ultimate sweet escape, where the magic of our world-famous baked goods meets the creamy delight of Carvel soft serve, giving consumers an experience and menu items that they won't find anywhere else."

The first Cinnabon Swirl location in Hillsboro, Oregon will feature two limited-edition soft serve flavors each month, starting with Birthday Cake and Cold Brew. These flavors can be enjoyed in a cup, cone and ice cream sandwich, for a limited time.



Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich : Birthday Cake Carvel soft serve and blue cream cheese frosting between two chocolate chip cookies rolled in rainbow sprinkles. Caramel Macchiato Ice Cream Sandwich : Cold brew Carvel soft serve and caramel sauce between two chocolate chip cookies rolled in mini chocolate chips

For more information on Cinnabon Swirl, please visit Cinnabon/cinnabonswirl and connect with Cinnabon Swirl on Instagram and Facebook .

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of December 29, 2024, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 6,900 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in all 50 states and over 65 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The seven iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

Media Contact – [email protected]

SOURCE Cinnabon Swirl