Ellucian Redefines The Traditional SIS With AI-Enabled Innovation And Unmatched Higher Education Expertise

Ellucian Student powered by Banner and Colleague supports the end-to-end student lifecycle

RESTON, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, introduced an innovative new vision for its Software as a Service (SaaS) Student Information System (SIS) at Ellucian Live 2025, the industry's premier global technology conference. Ellucian Student powered by Banner and Colleague simplifies how institutions work, offering the latest automation and AI-enhanced tools for everything from enrollment and financial aid to degree planning and upskilling. The SaaS-native ecosystem combined with deep industry expertise and intelligent insights will provide advanced capabilities and interoperability.

"Ellucian Student will bring together the capabilities of our most impactful integrated solutions into one complete, unified SIS product," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "It is designed to support the learner journey, from admissions to lifelong learning, and across all financial, academic and career development needs. By always putting students first, we're delivering technology that addresses institutional priorities and drives successful outcomes."

Using a prescriptive implementation model and a seamless, integrated user experience, Ellucian Student helps institutions reduce time-to-insight, automate complex processes, and engage learners exactly when and how they need it.

Ellucian Student represents the next evolution of the SIS and is part of Ellucian's complete SaaS Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, which also includes Ellucian Finance and Ellucian Human Capital Management - purpose-built systems designed by higher education experts for higher education leaders. Architected for scale, they streamline and connect every corner of the institution - from the registrar to the CIO, faculty, finance and more.

