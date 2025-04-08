Plotly Announces Dash Enterprise 5.7: Building Smarter, Safer Data Apps In The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly , the premier Data App platform for Python, is excited to announce the release of Dash Enterprise (DE) 5.7 , a significant update to the company's platform used for building interactive data applications and data visualization dashboards. The latest enhancements improve the platform's AI-powered development capabilities, strengthen enterprise security, and improve user experience. This release builds upon Plotly's commitment to empowering data scientists, analysts, and developers to create sophisticated, interactive data applications with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

"Dash Enterprise 5.7 represents a significant leap forward in AI-powered data application development," said Jim McIntosh, Plotly CEO. "By integrating advanced AI capabilities and improving the overall user experience, we're enabling organizations to transform complex data into intuitive, business-focused dashboards that drive measurable ROI."

Plotly's Dash Enterprise empowers data scientists and data analysts to build interactive analytical applications using Python, eliminating the need for extensive front-end development skills and significantly reducing development time, allowing organizations to quickly turn insights into actionable decisions.

Key Features of Dash Enterprise 5.7: Advancing AI-Powered Development



Enhanced AI Code Completion and Editing: DE 5.7 introduces an advanced AI code assistant that seamlessly integrates into the development workspace. This feature boosts productivity through intelligent code completions, personalized suggestions, and a chat experience within the Integrated Development Environment (in-IDE), all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and privacy.

Explore Mode Table Editor: A new visual editor for data shaping and data transformation enables users to easily filter, group, aggregate, and sort large datasets through an intuitive, visual interface. Python Version Switching: Developers can now instantly switch between Python versions (v3.9-v3.12) in App Studio's workspace and data applications, eliminating complex environment setups and accelerating development workflows.



Strengthened Enterprise Features



Secure White-labeling : Organizations can now deliver secure, personalized portal experiences while maintaining strict access control. The platform automatically enforces user permissions, ensuring viewers can access only authorized data, content, and applications.

Enhanced Data Source Authentication : Azure and AWS integration enhances data security through role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC) systems, with Keycloak serving as an Identity Provider (IdP) for AWS to enable centralized authentication and permission management across cloud resources. Improved Single Sign-On (SSO): A robust authentication and authorization framework ensures seamless integration and verification across multiple identity providers and protocols, with built-in support for secure credential rotation, SAML federation, and LDAP synchronization.



Improved User Experience and Development Tools



Easy Layout Editing : App development is streamlined with intuitive sidebar controls and drag-and-drop functionality, reducing editing time while maintaining precise component placement.

Modified Apps Deployment : Users can now modify and redeploy App Studio applications after converting them to Dash code, maintaining a direct one-to-one relationship between each workspace and its corresponding deployment. Dash Design Kit : A comprehensive GUI-based design system with pre-built templates, customizable themes, and responsive layouts enables developers to create professional data applications without writing CSS or HTML, significantly reducing development time.



About Plotly

Plotly is a leading provider of open-source graphing libraries and enterprise-grade analytics solutions. Its flagship product, Dash Enterprise, enables organizations to build scalable and interactive data apps that drive impactful decision-making. To learn more about Plotly, visit our website at

For media inquiries:

Brigit Valencia

For Plotly

...