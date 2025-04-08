2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Releases The Vinyl Blend, Renowned Blender Dixon Dedman’S Sixth Limited-Time Small Batch Blend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest double oak expression is an ode to music played on classic vinyl









LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman pay homage to classic vinyl with the release of The Vinyl Blend, the latest limited-time small batch blend. This one-of-a-kind bourbon, the sixth in 2XO's Icon Series, is available nationwide and online at ReserveBar.com (SRP $99.99).

“I am excited for 2XO fans and collectors to try my newest release, The Vinyl Blend,” said Dixon.“Classic vinyl was how we listened to music growing up in my parent's house, and the simple ritual of enjoying an album with a neat pour of whiskey is now one of my favorite ways to relax. Sit back, spin your favorite album and raise a glass to good tunes and great bourbon.”

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to Dixon's pioneering blending process in which every 2XO expression undergoes additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness and balances the spice derived from the rye-forward mash bills.

The Vinyl Blend consists of two proprietary mash bills-a high-rye (35%) bourbon mash bill and a moderate-rye (18%) bourbon mash bill. Dixon double barrels the high-rye (35%) bourbon mash bill into new #4 charred oak barrels for 9-12 months. The double barreled char #4 high-rye mash bill comprises 40% of The Vinyl Blend, with the remaining 60% split evenly between the original high-rye and moderate-rye bourbon mash bill. The Vinyl Blend features notes of honeysuckle, vanilla crème brûlée, grilled pineapple, and a long viscous, peppery finish.

The Vinyl Blend follows previous award winning 2XO releases, including American Oak (94 points from Wine Enthusiast, 91 score from Whisky Advocate, 2024 ASCOT Gold), French Oak (90 points from IWSC), The Sneakerhead Blend (91 score from Whisky Advocate), The Kiawah Blend (93 score and #14 Most Exciting Whiskies of 2024 from Whisky Advocate, 92 points from Wine Enthusiast, 2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Tribute Blend (92 points from Wine Enthusiast, 91 score from Whisky Advocate, 2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Innkeeper's Blend (2023 SFWSC Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), The Phoenix Blend (2023 SFWSC Double Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), and Gem of Kentucky (94 score from Whisky Advocate, 92 points from Wine Enthusiast, 2024 ASCOT Double Platinum).

All 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys are crafted in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry-leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wine and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends available to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and The Vinyl Blend at and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family's business, the famed and James Beard award-winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

The 2XO brand consists of an everyday blend offering (Oak Series), a series of limited-time, small batch blend offerings (Icon Series), and a series of single barrel releases (Gem of Kentucky). Dixon's blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Esquire, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun, Whisky Advocate, and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and Siempre Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit .

Contacts:

Jen Neugeboren, Neugeboren PR, ...

