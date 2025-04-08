403
The New Lamborghini Urus SE Debuted At Avtodom Lamborghini Moscow
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The exclusive presentation of the new Lamborghini Urus SE took place at the Avtodom Lamborghini Moscow dealership on March 20, 2025.
The first hybrid super SUV from Lamborghini was presented for the first time in Russia at a closed event. The presentation of the Lamborghini Urus SE in Moscow was held in the format of a closed evening. This emphasized the uniqueness of the model. Guests were able to study the Urus SE in detail and personally evaluate its technical characteristics and design. Personal consultants of AVTODOM Lamborghini talked about the model and its innovative solutions. They answered all the guests' questions. Lamborghini car owners, customers of the dealership, partners and friends of the brand were present at the event. An exhibition of works by the artist Anka Akhalaia in the style of abstract expressionism perfectly complemented the presentation. Her paintings are made in bright saturated colors. They became the perfect complement to the aesthetics of Lamborghini. They reflect the philosophy of dynamics, energy and bold decisions. Visitors could get acquainted with the work and talk to the artist. The event was held in two stages. An open presentation in the format of Open Day took place in the afternoon. Anyone could see the new product in the showroom, get acquainted with its features and get advice from the dealership specialists. The closed event took place in the evening. The guests of the evening were the first in Russia who could see the exclusive Lamborghini Urus SE in black and personally study its technical characteristics.
The new Lamborghini Urus SE is equipped with a hybrid powertrain. It combines the legendary 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor. The two“hearts” of the car – gasoline and electric – work in perfect synergy. This provides a total power of 800 hp and a torque of up to 950 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. The maximum speed reaches 312 km/h. These figures make the Urus SE the fastest production SUV in the world today. The Urus SE can travel more than 60 km in all-electric mode thanks to the plug-in PHEV module. It demonstrates an 80% reduction in CO? emissions. The innovative Push to Pass function allows to briefly increasing the car's power for overtaking or sharp acceleration at the touch of a button.
The interior of the new model corresponds to the spirit of feel like a pilot. The interior architecture is completely focused on the driver. All key controls are concentrated around him. Lamborghini Centro Stile designers paid special attention to even small details. For example, the air deflectors are decorated with anodized aluminum inserts with a signature Y-shaped pattern, echoing the Lamborghini style. The materials of the seat trim and dashboard have been updated. There are new Alcantara leather options. These emphasize the exclusivity of the model. The central console received a mechanical block of buttons. This provides more tactile and intuitive control of the main functions of the car. The car has an improved HMI interface with a screen larger by 2.2 inches and updated graphics. This is inspired by the interfaces of modern smartphones. All car functions are now available for control via a touch screen. This increases the convenience of interaction with the super SUV in everyday use.
"The presentation of the Lamborghini Urus SE in our dealership is a landmark event for all fans of the supercar. This model takes Lamborghini to a new level. It combines unrivaled power and luxury with environmental friendliness. We are proud that the clients of AVTODOM Lamborghini Moscow were the first in Russia to get acquainted with the unique Urus SE. I am sure that this model will give a completely new level of emotions and emphasize the special status of its owner," – commented Sergey Mordovin, Director of the Lux Division of the AVTODOM Group of Companies.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
