403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Upcoming Russian, American Talks Focus on Improving Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) The upcoming Russian-American discussions will be managed by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.
He clarified that the Foreign Ministry would be in charge of coordinating the negotiations, advising that updates should be expected from their colleagues within the Ministry.
Previously, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had mentioned that both Moscow and Washington were preparing for a second meeting to address ongoing "irritants" in their diplomatic ties and to work towards restoring dialogue.
Lavrov confirmed that the first meeting had already taken place in Istanbul, and preparations for the next round were actively underway.
Although both nations are striving to stabilize their relationship, Peskov acknowledged that resuming arms control discussions is still a long-term goal, primarily due to the decline in trust and the increasingly complicated global security situation.
He emphasized that the current security framework cannot be evaluated without considering the nuclear capabilities of other countries.
Peskov further stated, "These issues must be approached in complex." He explained that this is precisely why both Moscow and Washington are dedicating significant efforts to repair the damage caused to their relations in recent years, particularly during the previous U.S. administration.
He clarified that the Foreign Ministry would be in charge of coordinating the negotiations, advising that updates should be expected from their colleagues within the Ministry.
Previously, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had mentioned that both Moscow and Washington were preparing for a second meeting to address ongoing "irritants" in their diplomatic ties and to work towards restoring dialogue.
Lavrov confirmed that the first meeting had already taken place in Istanbul, and preparations for the next round were actively underway.
Although both nations are striving to stabilize their relationship, Peskov acknowledged that resuming arms control discussions is still a long-term goal, primarily due to the decline in trust and the increasingly complicated global security situation.
He emphasized that the current security framework cannot be evaluated without considering the nuclear capabilities of other countries.
Peskov further stated, "These issues must be approached in complex." He explained that this is precisely why both Moscow and Washington are dedicating significant efforts to repair the damage caused to their relations in recent years, particularly during the previous U.S. administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment