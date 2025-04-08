Tradecentric Launches Business Consulting Services To Help Customers Maximize Value And Remove Growth Barriers

With the launch of new B2B Integration Consulting Services and the renewal of key security certifications, TradeCentric reinforces its commitment to helping customers scale their eCommerce and eProcurement integration programs with confidence.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions enabling seamless integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems announced the launch of Business Consulting Services as part of its latest quarterly product release. These new services equip organizations with the expert guidance, training, and strategies needed to establish, scale, and optimize their digital commerce integration initiatives.

TradeCentric's Business Consulting Services provide a structured, hands-on approach to help customers unlock the full potential of their integration programs. By leveraging proven methodologies tailored to each business, these services ensure companies can accelerate value realization, strengthen their sales teams, and build high-performing B2B Connected Commerce strategies.

Offerings include:



Strategy Audit and Design: An assessment of customers current setup to map out a clear path to success and build a winning B2B Connected Commerce strategy that drives growth and efficiency.

Sales Enablement: Tailored sales training that empowers your team to target new opportunities, engage buyers effectively and drive program adoption and growth.

Growth Strategy Workshops: Interactive, expert-led workshops focused on adoption planning, post-go-live best practices, and revenue acceleration.

Buyer Engagement: Onboarding support for your first five buyers, plus expert guidance to ensure your team is equipped to manage future integrations confidently. Accelerator Program: One streamlined package that includes Strategy Audit and Design, Sales Enablement, and Growth Strategy Workshops to fuel business growth.

"With Business Consulting Services, we're giving customers the strategies, training, and support they need to build and scale high-impact integration programs," said Kevin Kazenmayer, VP of Strategic Business Enablement at TradeCentric. "We've long been the leading technology partner-now we're expanding our role to help customers achieve faster onboarding, higher buyer engagement, and sustainable growth."

Other key highlights of the product release include:



PCI Compliance Certification: We have achieved PCI certification, reinforcing our commitment to top-tier security and protecting sensitive payment data. This certification helps reduce data breaches and fraud, ensuring that the financial information of our customers and trading partners is handled securely.

SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Renewal: SOC 2 compliance reinforces our commitment to security, confidentiality, and privacy. By meeting the Trust Services Criteria, we provide verified assurance that client and partner data is handled securely and responsibly. Connector Compatibility Updates: Quarterly connector compatibility testing has been completed, featuring key updates for Salesforce Spring 25, Netsuite 2025.1, Adobe Commerce 2.4.8, and Coupa R41.

For more information on this release, register for our upcoming Product Webinar update on Tuesday, April 22 at 1 PM ET.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric .

Additional Resources

- Follow TradeCentric on LinkedIn and X

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Amanda Cooper

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED