ITI Releases Revised And Expanded Rigging Engineering Basics Book To Equip Rigging And Lifting Workers With Essential Safety And Rigging Knowledge

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Training International (ITI) , an Interplay Learning company, today announced the release of the third edition of "Rigging Engineering Basics." This extensively updated and expanded edition is a key resource for people planning rigging operations, covering best practices, potential hazards, and fundamental rigging engineering tasks. Designed for a range of industry roles-including lift directors, lift planners, rigging engineers, site superintendents, field engineers, rigging foremen, heavy lift managers, heavy haul planners, and crane operators-the book provides practical guidance to support safe and efficient rigging operations.

The new book was edited by Todd Harding, a global rigging manager at Bechtel with over 20 years of experience, in partnership with Jonathan Parnell, the senior director of engagement services at ITI, an Interplay Learning company. It introduces significant updates, including a chapter on Lift Planning Rationale, which explores risk control strategies, the effectiveness pyramid, and ASME P30.1 Lift Planning Framework considerations.

Additional updates include:



Expanded guidance on crane selection, including additional terminology and component identification for better decision-making.

Comprehensive load-spreading content with synthetic mat reviews and comparison guides.

New information and guidance related to lifting beams and spread bars, chain slings and synthetic rope slings, and shackles, including synthetic alternatives and advancements in wireless technology. An updated practical lift lug design section that includes guidance on lifting shipping containers, addressing global industry needs.

The third edition builds on the work of Keith Anderson, who authored the first edition and was regarded as a pioneer in the field. Upon its initial release, "Rigging Engineering Basics" set a new training standard, covering topics not taught in trade schools nor as part of professional development courses within the construction sector. It was the first book to comprehensively address core concepts related to rigging and lift engineering.

"Lifting is one of the most visible aspects of the construction industry-and also one of the most hazardous," said Doug Donovan, CEO at Interplay Learning. "That's what makes this book so important-it provides professionals with the tools and skills they need to consistently execute lifts safely and effectively."

To maximize industry impact, ITI has integrated the latest edition of "Rigging Engineering Basics" into its Fundamentals of Rigging Engineering curriculum. These online courses offer structured training designed for lift planners, rigging managers, and engineers looking to enhance their knowledge of heavy crane operations, rigging, and lifting procedures. Accredited by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) and approved by ASME, the Fundamentals of Rigging Engineering training program provides essential education for professionals managing complex lifting activities who may not have a formal engineering background.

