Kanno Brace Fires Saudi Arabia Into FIFA Arab Cup Last Eight With A Game To Spare

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Saudi Arabia became the first team to reach the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2026 quarter-finals on Friday after a 3-1 victory over Comoros in Group B, sealing qualification with one match to spare.

In front of over 32,000 spectators at Al Bayt Stadium, Mohamed Kanno and captain Salem Al Dawsari were the stars of the night for the Green Falcons. Kanno struck in first-half stoppage time, rising inside the six-yard box to score with a brilliant header after a precise cross from Al Dawsari, putting his team ahead.

Kanno doubled the lead in the 51st minute, finishing a fast break with a close-range right-footed shot into the centre of the goal after another clever assist from his skipper.

Comoros briefly threatened a comeback when Ibroihim Youssouf made it 2-1 with a close-range strike in the 63rd minute, but Al Dawsari restored Saudi Arabia's control with a well-hit third goal in the 76th minute.

With two wins from two, Saudi Arabia currently have six points and sit at the top of Group B. Morocco are second on four points, while Oman have one. The defeat also means Comoros, who remain without a point, will be eliminated.

Saudi Arabia will complete their Group B campaign against Morocco on December 8 at the Lusail Stadium, while Comoros take on Oman at Stadium 974.