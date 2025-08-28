Lithuania To Join Upcoming EU Defense Ministers' Meeting
The discussions will focus on strengthening military support for Ukraine and enhancing cooperation between the European defense industry and Ukraine. Ministers will also review ways to improve national defense readiness and advance EU defense initiativesю
Another key topic on the agenda will be EU military missions. Lithuania currently participates in five out of eight EU-led operations, with particular emphasis on the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).
This meeting takes place under Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which began in July 2025.
