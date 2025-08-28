Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania To Join Upcoming EU Defense Ministers' Meeting

2025-08-28 05:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. On August 28–29, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė will take part in the informal meeting of European Union defense ministers in Copenhagen, Trend reports.

The discussions will focus on strengthening military support for Ukraine and enhancing cooperation between the European defense industry and Ukraine. Ministers will also review ways to improve national defense readiness and advance EU defense initiativesю

Another key topic on the agenda will be EU military missions. Lithuania currently participates in five out of eight EU-led operations, with particular emphasis on the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

This meeting takes place under Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which began in July 2025.

