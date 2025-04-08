403
Samsung launches new Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G in the UAE
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE; April 08, 2025: Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled the latest Galaxy A Series smartphones - Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G. For the first time, the Galaxy A Series is integrating Awesome Intelligence — including Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.
Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G are sensational new additions to the Galaxy A Series range of smartphones that are simultaneously dependable, affordable and innovative. These smartphones are helping us realize our mission of AI for all, making Galaxy’s AI features accessible to many more people in the UAE, and unlocking their creativity while giving them a mobile experience that is safe, fun and cutting-edge – awesome in every way.”
Awesome Intelligence for Advanced Search and Creativity
Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G and brings users powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools. Powered by One UI 7, the new Awesome Intelligence features bring amazing search and visual experiences to Galaxy A Series users.
A fan-favorite on Galaxy A Series devices last year, Google’s enhanced Circle to Search,1 makes it easier than ever to search and discover from the phone’s screen. With the latest upgrades, users can now get even more done on their phone. Circle to Search will quickly recognize phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so users can take action with a single tap.
With the recent enhancements to Circle to Search, users can also instantly search the songs they hear without switching apps. Whether it’s a song playing on social media from their phone or music that’s playing from speakers near them, just long press the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to effortlessly identify the song name and artist.
The Galaxy A Series also takes the camera experience to a new level with creator-focused tools, starting with a powerful triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main lens on all devices and 10-bit HDR front lens recording on Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G for bright and crisp selfies. Galaxy A56 5G features leading camera technology with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the entire Galaxy A Series empowers creativity in new and exciting ways through intelligent visual editing.
Exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Best Face2 makes it easier than ever to capture the perfect group shot by selecting and combining the best expressions or features for up to five people from a motion photo. Whether someone blinked or looked away, Best Face ensures everyone looks their best in a single, seamless shot. The Galaxy A56 5G also brings enhancements to Nightography,3 with Low Noise Mode making its way to the 12MP selfie camera and additional wide camera support to capture stunning content in low-light settings.
Galaxy A 56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G all bring fine-refined Object Eraser,4 allowing users to remove unwanted distractions from photos. Whether it’s an unexpected passerby or a distracting shadow, users can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner, more polished final image with just a few taps. Moreover, Filters5 enables custom filter creation by extracting colors and styles from existing photos for users to apply for a unique and personalized effect depending on mood and taste. With these intelligent tools, users can refine and enhance their photos effortlessly, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot.
Built To Last with Upgraded Displays and Software Longevity
Now with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates, the Galaxy A Series reinforces its software longevity even more. These updates add additional support toward optimizing the device’s lifecycle, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and reliable experience for years to come.
The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also introduce a larger display created for a high-quality, immersive viewing experience. Both devices feature a 6.7-inch6 FHD+ Super AMOLED display with brightness levels up to 1200 nits,7 allowing for a more vibrant and immersive entertainment experience. New stereo speakers further enhance the experience with rich, balanced sound.
With a 5,000mAh battery included throughout the entire lineup, the new Galaxy A Series is designed to keep up with users’ daily routines. Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging power and Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology, delivering even faster charging for extended use. Both models also deliver enhanced performance, as Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and Galaxy A36 5G features the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. A larger vapor chamber in both devices helps sustain performance, ensuring smooth gameplay, video playback and effortless multitasking.
Beyond performance, the new Galaxy A Series is built to withstand life’s unpredictable moments. For the first time, Galaxy A26 5G features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating for strong protection against the elements, matching the IP67 rating on Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G.8 Additionally, an advanced Corning® Glass cover material adds a layer of durability against scratches and cracks.9
Expanded Protections for Security and Privacy Assured
Thanks to the integration of One UI 7 on the Galaxy A Series for the first time, Samsung is further supporting robust security and privacy. With Samsung Knox Vault, the Galaxy A Series provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice – ensuring sensitive data always stays protected. Equipped with the latest One UI 7 security and privacy features, Galaxy A Series users benefit from holistic protection — including enhancements in Theft Detection, More Security Settings and other features.10
The new Galaxy A Series is available in a range of colors.14 Galaxy A56 5G is available in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink. Galaxy A36 5G is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime; and Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black, White, and Peach Pink.
The Galaxy A Series models are available at the following prices: Galaxy A26 5G (128GB) for AED 1,019; Galaxy A26 5G (256GB) for AED 1,189; Galaxy A36 5G (128GB) for AED 1,249; Galaxy A56 5G (128GB) for AED 1,579 and Galaxy A56 5G (256GB) for AED 1,799.
Launch Offer
With the purchase of the latest Galaxy A Series smartphones, Samsung Members in the UAE can access some exciting and exclusive privileges. These include a three-month complimentary subscription to Yango Play, where they can enjoy TV series, movies, music, and games - all in one app.
They can also get complimentary access to a one-year subscription to the SAMSUNG ENTERTAINER app that delivers great value with thousands of 2-for-1 and percentage discounts across the UAE. All offers are valid all year round, 7 days a week, with almost zero restrictions as to how and when to use them.
Samsung Members can also access top-notch content, including the latest in series, music, films and more with a four-month complimentary subscription to OSN+ and three-month complimentary subscription to Anghami Plus. They can also watch originals and exclusive Arabic titles, heartwarming Korean, Turkish, Pakistani, Indian, and other Asian dramas, with a three-month complimentary subscription to Viu Premium.
