U.S. Weather Forecasting System Market To Hit $832.2 Million By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reportThe US Weather Forecasting System market is expected to reach USD 832.2 million in 2029 from USD 620.1 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

According to long-term projections by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), agricultural exports from the country are expected to rise by 2025, owing to sustained global economic growth, which is strengthening the country's agricultural sector. The use of advanced technologies and equipment in the agricultural sector requires accurate predictions about soil moisture content, evapotranspiration levels, atmospheric temperature, and humidity, among others. The US has the largest number of airports in the world. The upgrade of weather forecasting systems to ensure the safety of the aviation sector is also expected to drive the growth of the country's market. The Meteorological Office in Washington supplies the world with data about upper wind speed, direction, and temperatures.

List of Players in the Weather Forecasting System Industry:



Vaisala (Finland)

DTN (US)

Accuweather, Inc. (US)

The Weather Company LLC (US) StormGeo (Norway)

US Weather Forecasting System Market Segmentation:

In 2024, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share by solution segment in the US Weather Forecasting System market.

The US Weather Forecasting System market is categorized into hardware and software by solution. Based on the solution, the weather forecasting systems market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further divided into barometers, anemometers, hygrometers, rain gauges, thermometers, satellite sensors, weather radars, weather antennas, communication & data loggers, sounding systems & radiosondes, and other hardware solutions. The hardware segment of the weather forecasting systems market comprises several integrated segments working in tandem for weather sensing and forecasting. These hardware components are connected through Ethernet, General Packet Radio Services (GPRS), radios, satellites, short-haul, and fixed lines. Embedded sensors are also an integral part of weather forecasting systems.

The meteorology subsegment of the vertical segment accounted for the largest share of the US Weather Forecasting System market in 2024.

The weather forecasting systems market has been segmented by vertical into agriculture, aviation, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, marine, renewable energy, military, meteorology, weather service providers, and other verticals (media and entertainment, private users, telecommunications, and insurance). Meteorology's vertical dimension-encompassing atmospheric layers from the surface to the mesosphere-requires specialized weather forecasting systems to address complex atmospheric dynamics. Weather forecasting services utilize multiple data sources, skilled meteorologists, ground-breaking research, and state-of-the-art instruments to provide accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts. The increasing demand for weather information by end-user industries, such as aviation and agriculture, and the demand for prompt weather forecasting services are expected to drive the market's growth.

Satellites and Drones Applications in the USA Region

In the USA, satellites and drones are playing an increasingly vital role in advancing weather forecasting capabilities. Satellites operated by agencies like NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) provide high-resolution, real-time data on atmospheric conditions, ocean temperatures, and storm development, enabling more accurate long-range forecasts and early warnings for severe weather events. Complementing this, drones are being deployed for localized atmospheric data collection, especially in hard-to-reach or high-risk areas such as hurricanes, wildfires, and remote agricultural zones. These unmanned aerial systems offer real-time, low-altitude observations of temperature, humidity, wind patterns, and air pressure-crucial for improving short-term forecasts and emergency response strategies. As technology matures and regulations evolve, the integration of satellite and drone-based data is expected to become even more central to the USA's meteorological infrastructure.

Weather Forecasting Systems Market Dynamics:



Driver : Need for continuous weather monitoring to enable disaster management

Restraint : Dynamic nature of atmospheric variables

Opportunity : Increasing computing capability of supercomputers for weather forecasting Challenge : Occurrence of false weather alarms

Regional Growth and Outlook:

Future Growth and Outlook for US Weather Forecasting Systems Market

The Weather Forecasting Systems Market in the USA is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing climate variability, the rising frequency of extreme weather events, and the growing need for accurate and timely weather data across sectors such as agriculture, aviation, energy, and emergency management. Government investments in modernizing meteorological infrastructure, along with private sector adoption of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, are accelerating market expansion. Furthermore, the integration of satellite-based observation, radar systems, and high-performance computing is enhancing forecasting accuracy and operational efficiency. With a strong focus on disaster preparedness and climate resilience, the USA market is expected to witness continued innovation and steady demand, positioning it as one of the leading regions globally for weather forecasting solutions over the coming years.

