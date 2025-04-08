Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Ex-IPS Officer Shivdeep Lande Floats 'Hind Sena'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 8 (IANS) Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande launched a new political outfit 'Hind Sena' on Tuesday and announced to contest all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Addressing the media persons in Patna, Lande, known as "supercop" of Bihar, said, "The purpose of our party is to fight for the rights of Bihar and to bring the youth into leadership. Our platform will transcend caste lines and work for people of every religion and community."

Explaining the name of his party, Lande shared that the word 'Hind' was inspired by his time in the police force.

"Every action I began as an IPS officer started with 'Jai Hind'. That sentiment now finds a place in the name of my party - Hind Sena - which will carry forward the fight for Bihar's rights," he said.

Lande claimed to have travelled across almost every district in Bihar over the past month, except Bettiah and Bagaha and spoke about the "lack" of basic amenities in rural areas.

"Even after 70 years of independence, there are no paved roads, people don't have proper housing, and many struggle for food and clothing. It's time for change, which will come through democracy," he emphasised.

Lande said that every member of Hind Sena must follow three core principles -- humanity, justice, and service.

"This party will be a platform for people with sensitive and socially responsible thinking," he added.

"Though he made it clear that other faces may represent Hind Sena on the ballot, "Behind every candidate, the name will be that of Shivdeep Lande."

Lande declared himself the national president of Hind Sena and said the party is currently gathering public opinion and learning about local issues at the grassroots level.

The public relations campaign, he said, will continue across the state in the run-up to the elections.