Trump shares footage of US attack in Yemen
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has shared a video, purportedly showing a US drone strike targeting Houthi personnel in Yemen. The footage captures a group of people standing in an open area, followed by an explosion and a large crater. The video shows no bodies, only two vehicles in the aftermath.
Trump claimed that the individuals in the video were preparing for an attack and declared, "Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!" He further emphasized that the Houthis would never again target US ships. However, some online users speculated that the people in the video might have been civilians attending a tribal gathering, citing similar gatherings in Yemen in the past.
The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been involved in attacks on merchant vessels in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and have launched missiles at Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The US has intensified its strikes in Yemen in recent weeks, with Trump vowing to restore security in the region. He warned the Houthis to cease their attacks, or face severe consequences, writing on his Truth Social platform, “Hell will rain down upon you.”
Yahya Saree, a Houthi spokesman, reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting Palestinians, despite the potential repercussions of their actions.
