403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vance unveils Musk’s future White House part
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has confirmed that Elon Musk will remain a “friend and adviser” to both President Donald Trump and himself after his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) concludes in late May. Musk's role with DOGE, which was created by Trump to reduce federal spending, is set to end after he completes his mandate, but the department will continue operating until at least 2026.
Musk had earlier dismissed rumors of his impending departure from DOGE as "fake news," with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt backing his statement. During a Fox News interview, Vance also described these reports as false, explaining that Musk had signed up to make government more efficient and reduce bureaucracy over a six-month period.
Vance emphasized that while Musk’s official duties with DOGE will be finished soon, his advisory role and friendship with the president will continue. Additionally, he noted that Musk's work for the administration is not yet complete. The DOGE initiative, aimed at cutting $1 trillion in federal spending by 2026, has already resulted in significant job cuts within the federal government, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Musk had earlier dismissed rumors of his impending departure from DOGE as "fake news," with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt backing his statement. During a Fox News interview, Vance also described these reports as false, explaining that Musk had signed up to make government more efficient and reduce bureaucracy over a six-month period.
Vance emphasized that while Musk’s official duties with DOGE will be finished soon, his advisory role and friendship with the president will continue. Additionally, he noted that Musk's work for the administration is not yet complete. The DOGE initiative, aimed at cutting $1 trillion in federal spending by 2026, has already resulted in significant job cuts within the federal government, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment