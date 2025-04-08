5G, Aethra Telecommunications-Fastweb Partnership Strengthens, With Focus On Ease Of Installation And Customization

WNRQQ-108

- Davide De Palo, Head of Network Engineering at FastwebMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A TLC, the commercial brand of Aethra Telecommunications, has been confirmed as a vendor by the telco for services aimed at the business sector. The new 5G Outdoor Unit WNRQQ-108 is a driver of innovation.In the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape, 5G technology is transforming how services are delivered to business customers. The introduction of advanced outdoor units and sophisticated management systems has enabled the use of the fifth-generation mobile technology, both as a primary connection and as a backup solution for fiber optic networks. This evolution enhances connection speed and reliability while facilitating deployment in enterprise scenarios, thanks to features that support faster and more efficient installations.Infrastructure management is becoming increasingly integrated and automated, ensuring constant monitoring of performance and service availability. This allows companies to optimize their internal processes and deliver customized solutions tailored to specific market needs.The Orchestration Platform - A TLC (Aethra Telecommunications) and Fastweb Strengthen Their Partnership:In this context, A TLC has been confirmed by Fastweb as a vendor for 5G technology services aimed at the business market, expanding their portfolio with the new 5G Outdoor Unit WNRQQ-108 and management systems to the integrated solutions provided so far. 5G technology is used both as the main connectivity and as a backup to FTTH or FTTC services.Thanks to its enterprise-ready features, Fastweb can leverage the WNRQQ-108 to offer high value-added services across both Internet and VPN scenarios.The Aethra Telecommunications5G remote unit also physically decouples the business router from the component responsible for radio connectivity. This, combined with the antenna's omnidirectional characteristics, makes installation faster and more efficient.“The synergy with A TLC has allowed us to implement advanced 5G services dedicated to our enterprise customers, with the key advantage of using standard technologies that have avoided vendor lock-in on CPEs,” says Davide De Palo, Head of Network Engineering at Fastweb.“The flexibility of the management platform has allowed us to build together the entire set of functional customizations aimed at optimizing the Delivery and Operations processes within Fastweb”.Advanced Management with TierOne Edge Authority :Device management was implemented using the Edge Authority orchestration platform of TierOne , a partner of A TLC.The architecture was designed to integrate all service deployment processes. Every phase of the service lifecycle was managed within the platform and integrated with Fastweb's systems – from order placement and testing to performance monitoring and site availability KPI tracking.“The requirements that characterize an offer dedicated to enterprise customers are specific and require devices with an advanced set of features,” explains Luca Messina, CTO of A TLC.“Thanks to the close collaboration with TierOne, our 5G solutions offer a dedicated orchestration system that manages the rollout and monitoring of connectivity services at every stage, fully integrated with Fastweb's IT services.”About TierOneTierOne is an innovative software company that enables service providers with compelling new solutions for business customers. Our vision is to empower service providers and their customers with an intuitive ecosystem that offers real-time, 360-degree visibility and proactive assurance of B2B services.Read Aethra Telecommunications' official press release here .

